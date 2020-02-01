Union Budget 2020: Rs 2,487 Crore Allocated for RRTS Projects
Out of the eight identified RRTS corridors to connect various NCR towns with high-speed rail commute, three had been prioritised for implementation in Phase-1 by the then Planning Commission appointed Task Force.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020.
New Delhi: In a boost to connectivity in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Union government on Saturday allocated Rs 2,487 crore to RRTS projects for the next fiscal, nearly three-fold increase over the 2019-20 financial year.
In 2019-20, the Centre had allocated Rs 824 crore for the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).
Out of the eight identified RRTS corridors to connect various NCR towns with high-speed rail commute, three had been prioritised for implementation in Phase-1 by the then Planning Commission appointed Task Force. These are Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.
According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the implementing agency of the RRTS project, the civil construction of the first RRTS Corridor — Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor — is in full swing and piling and pier works are being done on the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai.
"With a design speed of 180 kmph and operational speed of 160 kmph, the RRTS trains will be unique and one of its kind in India. The aerodynamic coaches will be self-propelled on electric traction with 25KV AC System. The RRTS trains are being designed with the state-of-the-art latest technology," the NCRTC said in a statement.
The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be immensely beneficial in curbing pollution in the region. The high-speed rail will promise to cover the distance between Meerut and Delhi in less than 60 minutes, it said
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|1,190.50
|-1.77
|SBI
|303.15
|-4.83
|Larsen
|1,287.25
|-5.98
|Reliance
|1,383.30
|-2.01
|ICICI Prudentia
|455.10
|-10.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,165.10
|4.13
|HUL
|2,073.60
|1.94
|Nestle
|15,618.70
|1.68
|Tech Mahindra
|807.50
|1.52
|Infosys
|780.25
|0.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|218.85
|-6.97
|Tata Motors
|165.75
|-6.14
|Larsen
|1,287.25
|-5.98
|HDFC
|2,270.75
|-5.87
|SBI
|303.15
|-4.83
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No, I Am Not Dating Kartik Aaryan, Says Sara Ali Khan
- Virat Kohli's Spectacular 'Relay' Run Out to Dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro is Almost Poetic
- Budget 2020: Sitharaman Gives Big Push to Digital Connectivity With Data Centre Parks
- Coronavirus Can Also Infect Your PCs and Phones — Didn't Expect This, Did You!
- This Bionic Jellyfish Can Swim Three Times Faster; May be Used to Explore The Oceans