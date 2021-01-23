Halwa Ceremony to Kickstart Budget Proceedings Today. Check Time, Attendees and Other Details

The customary halwa ceremony, which marks the process of printing documents for the Union Budget 2021, will be hosted by the Finance Ministry on Saturday at 3.30 pm ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

As per a report by The Times Of India, the event will be attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, Secretaries of Finance Ministry, and other officials.

As per sources, the halwa making ceremony is held every year by the government to kick off the budget session, following which those officials involved in the budget-making are shifted to the basement of the North Block for a period of 10 days.

"They will only emerge once the Finance Minister presents the Budget in Parliament. This is done to prevent any leaks before the annual Budget is presented," one of the officials in the ministry told ANI.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the first part of the Budget Session will start on January 29 and continue till February 15, and the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

However, due to the onset of Covid-19, there will be no printing of the Budget this year. There will also be no printing of the economic survey which is going to the tabled in the Parliament on January 29.

Members of Parliament have also been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 ahead of the session.

The halwa making ceremony apart from ushering in the Budget session is also held to laud the efforts of the officials putting in their hours of hard work behind creating the union budget every year.