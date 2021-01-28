Union Budget 2021: Know When and Where to Watch the Session

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Budget 2021 on February 1(Monday). This year, January 2 (Friday) will mark the beginning of the Budget Session of the Parliament. Sitharaman will be presenting her third budget under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, the Finance Minister has also said that the Union Budget will be onelike never before, as the Modi government is looking forward to giving a boost to the ailing Indian economy.

Finance Minister, accompanied by Anurag Singh Thakur(Minister of State for Finance) and several other senior officials of the finance ministry, has already participated in the symbolic 'Halwa Ceremony' on Saturday, January 23. The ceremony marked the beginning of compilation of budget documents. However, this year, the Union Budget 2021-22 will be in a paperless format for the first time.

There are lots of expectations from the budget as the Coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the overall growth of the country, leaving several people unemployed.

The Economic Survey 2020-21 will be presented in the Parliament on Friday, January 29. Finance Minister Sitharaman will be presenting it two days before the Union Budget presentation. Prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the central government, the economic survey provides the details of the financial development of the country during the financial year and hence, helps to lay a road map for the reforms to be adopted.

Where and how to watch the Union Budget 2021?

A lot of hope people are eagerly waiting for the budget. You can watch the live telecast on several platforms including Lok Sabha TV, PIB, Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV, etc. You can also visit their respective YouTube channels and Twitter accounts for the same. The budget speech is scheduled to start at 11 am on February 1 in the Parliament.