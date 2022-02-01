Union Budget 2022: How Long Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech be this Year?

The Union Budget for 2022-23 is scheduled to be presented on February 1 by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. How long will her Budget 2022 speech be? The Budget speech is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Tuesday. The presentation usually lasts between 90 and 120 minutes. Sitharaman first set the record for the longest budget ever presented in her maiden budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 when her speech lasted two hours and 17 minutes, breaking Jaswant Singh’s record presenting the Budget speech for two hours and 15 minutes in 2003.

In 2020, Sitharaman broke her own record and presented a marathon 162-minute (two hours and 42 minutes) address despite cutting short her speech due to health issues. She still had two more pages of her budget speech to read when she fell unwell and was seen wiping sweat from her forehead. As Sitharaman’s colleagues offered her candies, she opted to discontinue the speech, asking Speaker Om Birla to consider the remaining part of her address as read.

In terms of the number of words, former prime minister Manmohan Singh delivered the longest budget speech of 18,650 words.

Union Budget 2022

The 256th budget session will commence on January 31, just two weeks before the elections to five states — Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. While the first half will run from January 31 to February 11, the second half will be from March 14 to April 8. The budget will be presented in the lower house of the Parliament before being tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

How is the Union Budget presented?

Before presenting the budget, the finance minister briefs the cabinet through a ‘summary for the cabinet’. The finance minister presents the budget in the Lok Sabha, reading out a ‘Budget Speech’ on that day in the Lok Sabha. The budget speech outlines the salient points of the entire budget, its key estimates and proposals that may run into several thousand pages. The Budget is tabled in Parliament after the minister’s speech and a copy of the budget tabled in the Rajya Sabha soon after its presentation in the Lok Sabha.

Union Budget 2022: What will be Different this Year

Amid the third wave of Covid-19 outbreak in India, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022-23 in a paperless format like last year. Finance ministry also ditched the traditional ‘Halwa’ ceremony in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Finance ministry, last year launched a Union Budget Mobile Application for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public. The Union Budget 2022-23 would also be available on the Mobile App once the process of Budget presentation is completed.

