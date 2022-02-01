Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Will FM Listen to your Mann Ki Baat and Rejig Income Tax Slab?

Live now
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to table the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, February 1 at 11 am. Budget 2022 is likely to strike a fine balance between being fiscally prudent and growth supportive. This year’s Budget is also expected to have plans to boost spending to revive investment and create jobs. This will be the fourth straight time that Sitharaman will present the Union Budget. Read More
Siddharth Kukatlapalli, Co-Founder and CBO, Syntizen
While we talk about our expectations from the budget, as the founder of a digital startup, we are always looking forward to the support that the government brings for us every year. Today, India stands third globally, after China and the USA, with the most number of unicorn startups. We are the future and we are making a better future. The startup ecosystem together has always been supported by the government and looks forward to the same in the year that is waiting ahead of us.
Zafar Imam, CEO, FinShell
With the growing smartphone users and internet penetration, FinTech has become an invaluable part of each user’s life. The increasing users of digital financial platforms have brought in strong competition in the financial services industry.
At this time, with this growth, it is important for us as part of the larger industry to support and enable digital finances and its infrastructure to make each user’s life easier and smoother.
The government’s focus on PLI schemes in the budget will support local manufacturing of Electric & Electronics, Semiconductors & Embedded Systems, Battery Engineering, and Textiles, Nair said. Stocks associated with this scheme are Dixon, Amara raja batteries, Minda Industries, Tata Chemicals, Siemens, Page Industries. Read Full Coverage Here
The Narendra Modi government has decided to include more beneficiaries who are not part of the approved Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 database under its flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat. It is likely to be included in the Union Budget 2022, which will be presented on Tuesday. Read the full report here
“We expect the Union Budget to present fine-tuned clarity on the crypto landscape. While the legal implementation still seems a while away, any initiative announced in the Budget would at least open a direct line of conversation on crypto classification as an asset class, its taxation policies and the blue-ocean opportunities available in this globally emerging segment. This would not only encourage institutional investments in the space but also open up job opportunities in the underserved markets,” said Nischal Shetty, of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX.
Bank of Baroda Economic Research Report
Budget 2022 will see the government walking the tight rope in terms of boosting growth and achieving fiscal consolidation. In view of upcoming state elections and an attempt to boost consumption, we expect changes in tax concessions. To boost investment, PLI scheme may see higher allocation. Also, to avoid bond market volatility we believe, gross borrowing will be maintained at Rs 12-13 lakh crore, despite higher repayments. We thus estimate fiscal deficit between 6-6.25 per cent in FY23
Roshan Farhan, founder and CEO, Gobillion
This year’s budget will be an important one to watch out for – given the Government’s focus in promoting startups and entrepreneurship in the country. We look forward to a startup friendly budget – with focus on making starting a company easier, streamlined compliance mechanisms and avenues for access to capital for early stage startups. We look forward to the Budget providing incentives to startups in tier 2+ towns to promote a more inclusive startup ecosystem. Startups in India will contribute strongly to realize our vision of a $5 trillion economy in the next few years.
Abhishek Soni, co-founder and chief executive officer, Tax2win
Due to the high direct tax collection this fiscal year, there may be a scope to increase tax deduction limits. For instance, the standard deduction available to those with salary income may be raised, currently at Rs 50,000. This may be adjusted for inflation every year
Pranav Dangi, founder, Hosteller
We feel, in the 2022-23 budget, the GoI shall create provisions to create liquidity for the travel and tourism industry, provide directions to the central bank to roll out low interest working capital loan schemes and expedite the paperwork process. This shall navigate the industry through the difficulties imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, Clear
While the government is waiting on the cryptocurrency bill, much-needed clarity is expected on its taxation in the upcoming Union Budget 2022. There are various concerns about the taxation of crypto, its classification, applicable tax rates, TDS/TCS and GST implications on the sale and purchase of cryptocurrencies, etc. which we are hoping will be clarified during the budget session
Dhruv Sawhney, business head and COO, nurture.farm
Enabling a lean agribusiness model should be a priority by developing shared economy platforms through which farmers can access farm equipment and machinery at substantially lower costs. Mechanisation in agriculture would improve productivity and yield, and India needs significant improvements in both these spheres. An impetus towards shared economy models and digitisation of Agri ecosystems in India would induce transparency into the entire sector
The Budget presentation usually lasts between 90 and 120 minutes. In 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman broke her own record and presented a marathon 162-minute (two hours and 42 minutes) address despite cutting short her speech due to health issues.
Greg Moran, CEO & co-founder, Zoomcar
One of the key areas for both the government as well as the Auto sector is Electric Mobility. With several Indian and international groups keen to invest in the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment, the government should focus on bolstering the infrastructure to enable easy manufacturing and usage of EVs and EV-related elements such as charging kiosks to boost demand. With regards to technology, we are in the midst of one of the biggest tech-led transitions in India and the world and we expect that this year’s Union Budget will focus more on tech-led developments in the Auto sector.
Surendra Hiranandani, chairman and managing director, House of Hiranandani
The existing tax rebate of Rs 2 Lakh on home loan interest payments needs to be hiked to at least Rs 5 Lakh so that it can benefit buyers in affordable and mid-segment category.
Abhishek Soni, co-founder and chief executive officer, Tax2win
The government may consider increasing the highest tax slab to Rs.20 lakh from Rs 15 lakh or allow certain deductions to make the new regime more enticing. Budget 2021 did not provide any major relief to the salaried class
To boost domestic manufacturing, the Budget presentation may also touch upon the government’s Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) applicable for the telecom, pharmaceuticals, steel, textiles, food processing, white goods, IT hardware and solar sectors.
The current GST rate on various medical equipment, devices and instruments is 12 per cent. It is recommended that medical equipment, devices and instruments and their parts be brought at par with other preferential products and taxed at a preferential GST rate of 5 per cent to reduce the cost of healthcare services.
Within the infrastructure segment, higher allocation towards roads, railways and water are expected in the Budget 2022. The focus would also be on ease of tax compliance, simplification and digitisation as well as ease of doing business, said reports.
The stage for the Budget presentation was set by the Economic Survey stating that the government has the fiscal space to do more to support the economy that is forecast to grow at a healthy 8-8.5 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal.
This year, the Budget is going to be paperless for the second time in a row, the finance ministry had earlier notified. The Union Budget 2022 -23 would also be available on the Mobile App after the process of Union Budget presentation has been completed on February 1, 2022 in the Parliament.
According to reports, while being ‘fiscally prudent’ as well as ‘growth supportive, Budget 2022 is widely expected to continue growth agenda via higher capex allocation, which will accelerate the investment cycle and employment while at the same time taking a fiscal conservatism approach. Budget 2022 updates will be provided here.
Also, the focus of the Budget would be on ease of tax compliance, simplification and digitisation as well as ease of doing business. Measures to support small businesses and the rural economy are also likely to form part of the Budget 2022.
“Budget 2022 will see the government walking the tight rope in terms of boosting growth and achieving fiscal consolidation. In view of upcoming state elections and an attempt to boost consumption, we expect changes in tax concessions. To boost investment, PLI scheme may see higher allocation. Also, to avoid bond market volatility we believe, gross borrowing will be maintained at Rs 12-13 lakh crore, despite higher repayments. We thus estimate fiscal deficit between 6-6.25 per cent in FY23,” said the economics research report by Bank of Baroda. Watch this space for budget live updates.
Salaried class expect Sitharaman to provide some income tax relief in Union Budget 2022 to boost consumption amid Covid-19 pandemic. From increasing the basic tax exemption limit to hiking standard deduction limit, the taxpayers are hoping for a host of new tax measures from this year’s Budget.
