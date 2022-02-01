Budget 2022: Will Prices of TVs, Mobile Phones Reduce? Check What's Cheaper, What's Costlier | LIVE Updates

From business houses and the middle class to start-ups and fintech firms, the annual union budget brings hope for everyone. The union budget 2022 is reportedly said to bring a change in the electronic sector, while various areas in the retail sector have different demands. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the budget in a paperless format on Tuesday.

A report by Hindustan Times stated that the Central government is going to revise customs duties on components or sub-parts of consumer electronics and mobile phones in order to encourage local manufacturing. Meanwhile, retailers dealing in electronics have put forth specific demands.

Pallavi Singh, vice president of Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), India brand licensee of Westinghouse TV told HT that the retail sector urges the government to reduce GST on all consumer electronics to reflect those available on raw materials to reduce the disparity. “With the Budget 2022- 23, we hope and sincerely urge that the government reduce GST on all consumer electronics to reflect those available on raw materials to reduce the disparity, especially since in today’s day and age, consumer electronics are tagged as necessities by all categories of consumers in India,” Singh said.

In Union Budget 2021-22, a few items that became dearer included compressors for refrigerators, air conditioners, raw silk and cotton, solar inventors, automobile parts such as safety toughened glass, windscreen wipers, leather products, and mobile phone chargers. While a few products became cheaper that included gold, silver, platinum, medical devices imported by international organisations.

Here are Live Updates:

- In 2021-22, things that became cheaper included- Nylon clothes, naptha (used in petroleum products), steel and copper products, silver and gold.

- In 2021-22, things that got dearer, LED lights, leather products, edible oils, cotton and raw silk, mobile phones, alcoholic beverages.

