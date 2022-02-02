Union Budget 2022: Rs 800 CR Allocated For Expansion of Hospitals, Dispensaries

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 on February 1. One of the most significant announcements was the huge sum allocated to the health ministry to strengthen the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has allotted Rs 800 crore for the expansion of hospitals and dispensaries in India.

Presenting the proposal, Sitharaman said that the allocation was to make sure that affordable AYUSH facilities can be made accessible to a greater number of people. A lot of primary health facilities can be improved to a great extent by upgrading already existing hospitals, she said.

India has been battling the problem of Covid-19 for the last two years. The Ministry of AYUSH has been playing a huge role in dealing with this issue.

In the Union Budget, the Ministry of AYUSH has laid special emphasis on the promotion of medical research, expansion and accessibility of affordable AYUSH services. A total of Rs. 3,050 crore has been allocated to the Ministry of AYUSH. In the last financial year, it was around 2,660 crores. Compared to the last seven years, the budget of AYUSH has increased almost four times.

In the budget, a total amount of Rs 682 crore has been provided to three major research councils of AYUSH. Of this, Rs 358.50 crore has been allocated to the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Rs 143.70 crores to the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy and Rs 175.80 crores to the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine.

This budget also provides for increased scientific research into Ayurvedic medicine and its legalisation. This will encourage the discovery of new drugs that may help battle Covid-19 and boost immunity in the time of a pandemic.

