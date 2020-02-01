Union Budget Steps to Help Boost Investments, Growth: Piyush Goyal

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Business
1-min read

Union Budget Steps to Help Boost Investments, Growth: Piyush Goyal

The budget is going to promote business and ensure that markets rebound, he said after the presentation of budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2020, 8:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Union Budget Steps to Help Boost Investments, Growth: Piyush Goyal
File photo: Union Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference over the issue of electoral bonds, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

New Delhi: A number of measures announced in the Budget for 2020-21 will help boost investment and the country's economic growth, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

The budget is going to promote business and ensure that markets rebound, he said after the presentation of budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"A series of steps have been taken in the budget which encompasses almost every section of society and every aspect of the national economy. All of them put together collectively will be seen as a leg up to investment and growth," he said in a series of tweets.

He also said that the current budget has come up with Rs 40,000 crore rebate on personal income taxes for the middle class which will spur consumption and demand and encourage investment in the domestic industry.

"All the investments proposed in the budget, be it in roadways, railways, seaways and more are to give more income to the people. This is a budget which balances fiscal prudence with all the sections of the country for a better future of the country," he said.

The minister added that consumption and investment go hand in hand and the government has ensured that the world sees India as an honest economy.

Sitharaman on Saturday slashed income tax for individuals, abolished dividend tax for companies and announced record spending in agriculture and infrastructure sectors to pull out the economy from its worst slowdown in more than a decade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,190.50 -1.77
SBI 303.15 -4.83
Larsen 1,287.25 -5.98
Reliance 1,383.30 -2.01
ICICI Prudentia 455.10 -10.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,165.10 4.13
HUL 2,073.60 1.94
Nestle 15,618.70 1.68
Tech Mahindra 807.50 1.52
Infosys 780.25 0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 218.85 -6.97
Tata Motors 165.75 -6.14
Larsen 1,287.25 -5.98
HDFC 2,270.75 -5.87
SBI 303.15 -4.83
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram