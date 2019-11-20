Union Cabinet Approves Import of 1.2 Lakh Tonnes of Onions, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
Onion prices have come under pressure due to 26 per cent fall in the production to 52.06 lakh tonnes during the kharif output late-kharif seasons of 2019-20.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to the Food Ministry's recent decision to import 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions in a bid to improve the domestic availability of the key kitchen staple and check prices.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed about the decision at a media briefing after the Cabinet meeting.
On November 16, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had announced that the government will import 1,00,000 tonnes of onions through state-run MMTC, which has already floated a tender for buying 4,000 tonnes of the commodity from the global market.
The government is also facilitating private imports and also relaxed phyto sanitary and fumigation norms till December.
The move comes after the government's various efforts to boost the domestic availability failed to cool down the retail prices significantly. Retail prices of onions are continuing to rule above Rs 60/kg in the national capital and other consuming centres.
Onion prices have come under pressure due to 26 per cent fall in the production to 52.06 lakh tonnes during the kharif output late-kharif seasons of 2019-20.
The all-India average retail price of onion stood at Rs 60.38 per kg on November 15, compared with Rs 22.84 per kg on the same date last year.
Besides easing norms for onion import, the government has taken several measures including ban on exports, stock limits on traders and sale of the commodity stored as buffer, at a subsidised rate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,547.65
|2.51
|Bharti Airtel
|437.30
|-0.47
|Yes Bank
|65.85
|2.65
|Vodafone Idea
|7.05
|16.53
|ICICI Bank
|495.00
|0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,547.05
|2.47
|Vodafone Idea
|7.07
|17.44
|Prime Focus
|50.05
|3.09
|Yes Bank
|65.85
|2.65
|Bharti Airtel
|437.25
|-0.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|307.00
|7.40
|Sun Pharma
|450.00
|5.66
|IndusInd Bank
|1,469.30
|5.50
|BPCL
|544.60
|4.94
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,838.65
|3.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|450.20
|5.73
|IndusInd Bank
|1,468.70
|5.50
|Yes Bank
|65.85
|2.65
|Reliance
|1,547.05
|2.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,144.10
|1.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|240.90
|-3.85
|IOC
|130.90
|-1.58
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,599.45
|-1.50
|Eicher Motors
|21,489.80
|-1.18
|Hindalco
|190.75
|-0.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,599.10
|-1.49
|Tata Steel
|398.55
|-0.83
|TML-D
|76.85
|-0.77
|HDFC
|2,199.60
|-0.61
|HUL
|2,026.20
|-0.53
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says Asim Shouldn't Have Pushed Him
- Kamya Punjabi Trolled on Social Media, Beau Shalabh Dang Gives Befitting Reply
- Facebook Has Made a Meme App Called Whale, But What Exactly Would You do With it?
- You Can Now Own an Original Picasso Painting For Less Than Rs 8,000
- Ever Wondered How Old Your Dog Really Is? This Formula Could Help You Calculate Accurately