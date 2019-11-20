Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Union Cabinet Approves Import of 1.2 Lakh Tonnes of Onions, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Onion prices have come under pressure due to 26 per cent fall in the production to 52.06 lakh tonnes during the kharif output late-kharif seasons of 2019-20.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 11:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Union Cabinet Approves Import of 1.2 Lakh Tonnes of Onions, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to the Food Ministry's recent decision to import 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions in a bid to improve the domestic availability of the key kitchen staple and check prices.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed about the decision at a media briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

On November 16, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had announced that the government will import 1,00,000 tonnes of onions through state-run MMTC, which has already floated a tender for buying 4,000 tonnes of the commodity from the global market.

The government is also facilitating private imports and also relaxed phyto sanitary and fumigation norms till December.

The move comes after the government's various efforts to boost the domestic availability failed to cool down the retail prices significantly. Retail prices of onions are continuing to rule above Rs 60/kg in the national capital and other consuming centres.

Onion prices have come under pressure due to 26 per cent fall in the production to 52.06 lakh tonnes during the kharif output late-kharif seasons of 2019-20.

The all-India average retail price of onion stood at Rs 60.38 per kg on November 15, compared with Rs 22.84 per kg on the same date last year.

Besides easing norms for onion import, the government has taken several measures including ban on exports, stock limits on traders and sale of the commodity stored as buffer, at a subsidised rate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,999.10 +59.00 ( +0.49%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,547.65 2.51
Bharti Airtel 437.30 -0.47
Yes Bank 65.85 2.65
Vodafone Idea 7.05 16.53
ICICI Bank 495.00 0.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,547.05 2.47
Vodafone Idea 7.07 17.44
Prime Focus 50.05 3.09
Yes Bank 65.85 2.65
Bharti Airtel 437.25 -0.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 307.00 7.40
Sun Pharma 450.00 5.66
IndusInd Bank 1,469.30 5.50
BPCL 544.60 4.94
Dr Reddys Labs 2,838.65 3.49
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 450.20 5.73
IndusInd Bank 1,468.70 5.50
Yes Bank 65.85 2.65
Reliance 1,547.05 2.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,144.10 1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 240.90 -3.85
IOC 130.90 -1.58
Kotak Mahindra 1,599.45 -1.50
Eicher Motors 21,489.80 -1.18
Hindalco 190.75 -0.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,599.10 -1.49
Tata Steel 398.55 -0.83
TML-D 76.85 -0.77
HDFC 2,199.60 -0.61
HUL 2,026.20 -0.53
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram