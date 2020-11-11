Next Story
Union Cabinet Approves Production-linked Incentives Worth Rs 2 Lakh Crore for 10 Sectors
File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said production-linked incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery.
- PTI New Delhi
- Last Updated: November 11, 2020, 16:02 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved offering Rs 2 lakh crore worth of production-linked incentives to 10 more sectors to boost domestic manufacturing.
Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said production-linked incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery.