1-MIN READ

Union Cabinet Approves Production-linked Incentives Worth Rs 2 Lakh Crore for 10 Sectors

File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said production-linked incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved offering Rs 2 lakh crore worth of production-linked incentives to 10 more sectors to boost domestic manufacturing.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said production-linked incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery.


