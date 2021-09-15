Union Cabinet Approves Rs 26,000-Cr PLI Scheme for Auto Sector, Focus on E-Vehicles

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revised production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector worth Rs 26,000 crore. Last year, the government had announced the scheme for the automobile and auto components sector with an outlay of Rs 57,043 crore, earmarked for five years. It has been reduced to Rs 25,938 crore because the scheme will now only incentivize makers of electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, sources had earlier said.

