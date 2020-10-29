News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Union Cabinet Hikes Ethanol Price by 5-8% to Ensure Farmers Get Remunerative Rate

File photo of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Credit: PTI)

As much as 10 per cent ethanol is doped in petrol. The move also checks pollution as ethanol is environment-friendly, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday raised the price of ethanol for doping in petrol by 5-8 per cent, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The move will help farmers get remunerative price while also cutting down oil imports, he said.

As much as 10 per cent ethanol is doped in petrol. The move also checks pollution as ethanol is environment-friendly, the minister added.


