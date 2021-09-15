Union Cabinet LIVE Updates: Modi Govt Gives Booster Shot to Auto, Telecom Sectors; Drones Get Wings

CHANGE LANGUAGE
The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take place today and there are some important decisions including a relief package for debt strapped telecom companies and PLI for auto companies that are expected to come.

News18.com | September 15, 2021, 15:44 IST
Union minister Anurag Thakur addressing a press conference on ruckus in Parliament.

In a bid to boost jobs and revive the sectors after Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday has announced a host of measures. The aim is to create jobs and boost the manufacturing sectors across the country. “The government has approved production linked incentive scheme for auto industry, auto-component industry, drone industry to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

India’s share in global auto sector is 2 per cent and there is a need to increase it, said Thakur. Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revised production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector worth Rs 26,000 crore. Last year, the government had announced the scheme for the automobile and auto components sector with an outlay of Rs 57,043 crore, earmarked for five years. It has been reduced to Rs 25,938 crore because the scheme will now only incentivize makers of electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, sources had earlier said.

Commenting on the scheme, Saurabh Kanchan, Partner, Deloitte India said, “Incentivizing new products such as the electric vehicles and alternate fuels as well as advanced technologies such as ADAS, ABS and AT is a welcome move. This would aid in their localization and wider adoption, thereby enhancing safety and consumer experience. There also appears to be incentivization of conventional technology based automotive components. The overall approach appears to be balanced, though review of the outlay would be welcome as industry was anticipating incentives in line with the initial announcements. Investment and sales targets would now determine the response of the industry.”

Sep 15, 2021 15:44 (IST)

All Licence Fee and Spectrum Use Fee Has Been Relaxed: Ashwini Vaishnaw

"Cabinet has approved big reforms for the telecom sector today. All licence fee and spectrum use fee had interests and penalties...we have relaxed it...penalty has been removed...interest will compound annually and not monthly," said Ashwini Vaishnaw. 

Sep 15, 2021 15:38 (IST)

Mega push for Drone Industry: Rs 120 crore Approved 

Govt has given incentives to the tune of Rs 120 cr for drone industry. Drone industry will receive exceptional treatment

Sep 15, 2021 15:35 (IST)

Mega Boost to Auto Sector: Anurag Thakur 

Automobile industry contributes to 35 per cent of the manufacturing GDP of the country. It is a leading sector in generating employment. If we speak of the global automotive trade, then we need to increase India's participation, says Anurag Thakur 

Sep 15, 2021 15:35 (IST)

Sep 15, 2021 15:32 (IST)

Bold Desicion on AGR: Telecom Minister

"PM took a bold decision over AGR (adjusted gross revenue) today. A decision has been taken to rationalise the definition of AGR. All non-telecom revenue will be taken out of AGR," said Ashwani Vaishnaw, telecom minister

Sep 15, 2021 15:28 (IST)

Big Push for Telecom Sector

100 per cent FDI in telecom via automatic route is approved by Cabinet, said Ashwani Vaishnaw, Telecom Minister

Sep 15, 2021 15:27 (IST)

Big Relief for Telecom Sector 

Cabinet has approved big reforms for the telecom sector today, says Telecom Minister, said Ashwini Vaishnaw

Sep 15, 2021 15:24 (IST)

Mega Boost for Drone Industry

Govt has given incentives to the tune of Rs 120 crore for drone industry. Drone industry will receive exceptional treatment, said Anurag Thakur

Sep 15, 2021 15:20 (IST)

Auto Sector PLI scheme in Details

Champion auto companies will have to make investment of Rs 2,000 crore of new investments over five years, said Anurag Thakur

Sep 15, 2021 15:13 (IST)

Big Push for  Drone Manufacturing: Anurag Thakur 

This will give a big push for drone manufacturing and auto manufacturing in the country. We import over 17 billion worth of auto products with this PLI scheme. 

Sep 15, 2021 15:02 (IST)

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 26,000-Cr PLI Scheme for Auto Sector

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revised production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector worth Rs 26,000 crore. Last year, the government had announced the scheme for the automobile and auto components sector with an outlay of Rs 57,043 crore, earmarked for five years. It has been reduced to Rs 25,938 crore because the scheme will now only incentivize makers of electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, sources had earlier said.

