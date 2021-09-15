LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Union Cabinet LIVE Updates: Modi Govt Gives Booster Shot to Auto, Telecom Sectors; Drones Get Wings The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take place today and there are some important decisions including a relief package for debt strapped telecom companies and PLI for auto companies that are expected to come. News18.com | September 15, 2021, 15:44 IST