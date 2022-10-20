CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Business » Union Minister Jitendra Singh Launches Single Integrated Pension Portal Bhavishya
1-MIN READ

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Launches Single Integrated Pension Portal Bhavishya

By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 12:23 IST

Delhi, India

Through the Bhavishya portal, retirees can choose a bank and branch to open their online pension account.

The Bhavishya portal has been developed in collaboration with the State Bank Of India.

Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, has launched a single integrated pension portal, Bhavishya, for pension seekers. The Bhavishya portal has been developed in collaboration with the State Bank Of India. The press release from the ministry read, “All remaining 16 pension disbursing banks will now begin their integration with Bhavishya.”

Jitendra Singh said that Bhavishya 9.0 version is being released with its integration with Pension Disbursing Banks. Bhavishya is an advanced version of the portal for pension payment and tracking systems. It is being integrated with the Pension Seva portal of SBI. It will aid pensioners to get all information and services related to pension in one place with a single login.

