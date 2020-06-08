Union Urges CIL Employees to Follow Covid-19 Safety Guidelines During June 10 Agitation

All Coal India (CIL) trade unions have been asked to follow coronavirus-related safety guidelines, including wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms, during a nationwide agitation on June 10.

The Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, a central trade union affiliated to the RSS, has called this agitation by all its units associated with the public sector in protest against the government's privatisation policies.

The Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation, affiliated to the Hind Mazdoor Sabha, on Monday said coal sector employees will protest against the government's plan to auction mines for commercial mining and the proposal to separate the Central Mines Planning and Design Institute Ltd (CMPDIL) from Coal India.

"All central trade unions operating in Coal India, i.e. HMS, BMS, AITUC, INTUC and CITU decided to lodge procession, dharna, gate meeting etc on Wednesday, 10th June 2020, at all company/area headquarters of coal companies against the anti-labour policies of the central government...," Nathulal Pandey, president of HMS-affiliated Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation said.

He further said that employees are urged to hold agitation in accordance with the situation, "strictly following the guidelines of central/state governments due to COVID-19 like social distancing, wearing masks, etc".

The coming Thursdsay will be observed as "Black Day" by coal workers, Pandey said.

Along with the protest, he said, it is decided to submit a memorandum jointly to the Prime Minister through the head of the company/area and also through e-mail.

The main demands of the unions are "stop auction of coal blocks for commercial mining to private agencies, stop the proposal for merger of CMPDIL with Mining Exploration Corporation Ltd and separation of CMPDIL," among others".

If the government, he said, does not cancel the auction of coal blocks, this entire programme will be a public awakening for the big struggle in the coming future.