Uniqlo's July same-store sales up 4% on stay-at-home demand

TOKYO Casual fashion brand Uniqlo’s Japanese same-store sales rose 4% year on year in July as consumers stocked up on comfortable “stay at home” clothes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, its owner, Fast Retailing Co Ltd, said on Tuesday.

The 4% rise in domestic same-store sales, including online purchases, followed a 26% jump in June, which came after a three-month slump when the coronavirus outbreak kept shoppers at home and tourists away.

“Stay at home demand” lifted July sales, with items such as stretchy jogging pants and oversized T-shirts proving popular, the company said.

Also Watch Why Sonia Gandhi’s Second Innings As Congress President Failed To Restore The Party’s Influence?

Analysts have said Uniqlo’s focus on practical, everyday clothes rather than more on-trend fashion may help it weather the coronavirus downturn better than global peers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor