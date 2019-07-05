United Phosphorous Share Price Live: United Phosphorous Share Opens at 706 Ahead of Budget 2019

United Phosphorous shares open at 706.90 on Friday. The stocks rose by 0.69 percent of the union budget.

United Phosphorous is a producer of crop protection products, intermediates, specialty chemicals and other industrial chemicals. It is the largest producer of agrochemicals in India. It is amongst the top five post-patent agrochemical manufacturers in the world.

UPL is the BSE group 'A' stock of face value Rs 2 each. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,045 on 12 June 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 537.90 on 19 July 2018.

The stock has lost nearly 35% in the last one month. In the last one year, it is up around 5%.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 27.89%, while institutions and non-institutions held 52.25% and 11.59%, respectively.

UPL has recently acquired 7.32% shareholding in Fresh Supply Management. In addition, the company had also acquired optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) which can be converted into equity shares in future.

Earlier, the company had planned for equity investment of around Rs 1.99 crore, and investment of Rs 7.25 crore for subscribing to OCDs in Allfresh Supply Management.

UPL has customer base in 123 countries. It has subsidiary offices in Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Canada, Denmark, Indonesia, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Mauritius, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, South Africa, USA, UK, Vietnam and Zambia.