English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
United States Complains against India of Steel Tariff Dispute at WTO
The dispute follows similar complaints against China, the European Union and others who retaliated in the same way, saying the U.S. tariffs were essentially "safeguard" measures that should be accompanied with a balancing cut in trade barriers on other goods.
A file photo shows a logo pictured outside the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Reuters)
Loading...
Geneva: The United States has complained at the World Trade Organization about Indian tariffs imposed in response to U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs last year, a WTO filing showed on Thursday.
The dispute follows similar complaints against China, the European Union and others who retaliated in the same way, saying the U.S. tariffs were essentially "safeguard" measures that should be accompanied with a balancing cut in trade barriers on other goods.
The United States says they are not safeguards.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|703.85
|1.87
|Yes Bank
|96.25
|-3.51
|Indiamart Inter
|1,301.95
|33.81
|UPL
|698.35
|7.14
|IndusInd Bank
|1,493.10
|1.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vodafone Idea
|12.33
|3.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|703.95
|1.88
|Indiamart Inter
|1,302.55
|33.87
|Yes Bank
|96.25
|-3.56
|SKF India
|2,008.00
|0.65
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|698.35
|7.14
|Bharti Airtel
|362.75
|2.70
|Indiabulls Hsg
|703.85
|1.87
|UltraTechCement
|4,645.35
|1.85
|Tata Motors
|165.20
|1.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|362.35
|2.53
|Tata Motors
|165.20
|1.76
|IndusInd Bank
|1,493.75
|1.61
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,496.25
|1.45
|Hero Motocorp
|2,603.15
|0.62
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|96.25
|-3.51
|Tata Steel
|495.30
|-2.94
|Titan Company
|1,290.35
|-2.87
|Zee Entertain
|356.45
|-1.23
|HCL Tech
|1,040.75
|-0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|96.25
|-3.56
|HCL Tech
|1,040.45
|-1.15
|Vedanta
|170.85
|-1.04
|Sun Pharma
|392.10
|-0.90
|Tata Steel
|495.35
|-0.43
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Melisandre Actress Carice van Houten Says Game of Thrones Cut Down on Nudity Following #MeToo Movement
- ICC World Cup 2019 | History Suggests Warner Scores Big Post Birth of His Child
- Sameera Reddy Glows in Pink and Neon Swimwear in Her Underwater Maternity Photoshoot
- Viral Video Shows Woman Licking Ice-cream In Store and Replacing It on Shelf
- Rangoli Calls Taapsee a 'Sasti Copy' of Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap Intervenes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results