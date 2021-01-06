UnitedHealth To Buy Change Healthcare For $7.84 Billion To Build Up Technology Services

UnitedHealth Group has agreed to buy Change Healthcare for $7.84 billion in cash, the companies said on Wednesday, to beef up its portfolio of healthcare technology services.

The health insurer will pay $25.75 per Change Healthcare share in cash, a premium of 41.2% to Tuesday’s closing price.

The acquisition is expected to add to UnitedHealth’s adjusted earnings per share by about 50 cents in 2022.

Change Healthcare’s platform, which manages revenue, payment cycles and clinical information, and Optum’s data analytics solutions will help simplify clinical, administrative and payment processes, the companies said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor