Unprecedented Rally in Jet Airways Shares; Zoom Over 122% to Close at Rs 73.55
At the NSE, shares rose by 122.20 per cent to close at Rs 73.55. In intra-day trade, it touched a high of Rs 82.75 and an all-time low of Rs 26.55.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways witnessed an unprecedented rally on the bourses Thursday, bouncing back sharply after days of massive fall to close the day over 122 per cent higher.
After a highly volatile trading day, the scrip skyrocketed 93.35 per cent to close at Rs 64 on the BSE, helped by robust fag end buying. During the day, it zoomed 133.68 per cent to Rs 77.35.
Earlier in the day, shares of the company had touched its all-time low of Rs 27, down 18.42 per cent.
At the NSE, shares rose by 122.20 per cent to close at Rs 73.55. In intra-day trade, it touched a high of Rs 82.75 and an all-time low of Rs 26.55.
With Thursday's gain, the scrip halted the 13-days downtrend. In the last 13 trading days, shares of Jet Airways have tumbled 78 per cent.
A consortium of 26 bankers, led by the State Bank of India, earlier this week took the airline to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover their dues of over Rs 8,500 crore.
Jet Airways, started over 25 years ago, stopped flying on April 17 after it ran out of cash and unpaid lessors took away most of its 100-odd operational airplanes.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|599.75
|7.97
|Yes Bank
|114.55
|11.00
|UPL
|870.25
|-8.42
|IndusInd Bank
|1,435.60
|3.93
|ICICI Bank
|433.40
|3.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|114.55
|10.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|599.95
|8.02
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,637.20
|3.17
|Jet Airways
|64.00
|93.35
|Shriram Trans
|1,094.55
|3.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|114.55
|11.00
|Indiabulls Hsg
|599.75
|7.97
|Sun Pharma
|390.50
|4.08
|IndusInd Bank
|1,435.60
|3.93
|Larsen
|1,557.10
|3.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|114.55
|10.94
|Sun Pharma
|390.60
|4.01
|IndusInd Bank
|1,435.50
|3.80
|Larsen
|1,556.15
|3.36
|ICICI Bank
|433.35
|3.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|870.25
|-8.42
|Wipro
|286.95
|-2.41
|Adani Ports
|401.20
|-1.59
|Britannia
|2,834.05
|-1.45
|Tech Mahindra
|725.55
|-1.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,806.85
|-0.26
|HDFC Bank
|2,425.50
|-0.16
|ITC
|277.15
|-0.07
|NTPC
|134.55
|-0.04
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Criminal Case Against Rasikh Salam After Age Fudging Ban
- Extreme Turbulence Sends Flight Attendant's Cart Flying, Hot Water Injures Many - Watch Video
- Lionel Messi Defiant Even as Argentina Stand at Brink of Elimination from Copa America
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Game of the Tournament!' - Twitter Lauds Another New Zealand-South Africa Thriller
- US Man Suspected of Feeding Meth to Keep Illegally Kept ‘Attack Squirrel’ Aggressive
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s