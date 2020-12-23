UP Govt Earns 21.5 Per Cent Higher Mining Revenue Than Last Year

Lucknow, Dec 22: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said the state earned Rs 420.82 crore from mining activity so far this year despite the adverse circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic. This is 21.5 per cent higher than that compared to the last financial year (2019-2020), an official statement issued by the government said.

It stated that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was informed about this during a presentation made to him at his official residence on Tuesday by the mining department. The state also earned a revenue of Rs 120.20 crore under the ISTP (Inter-State Transport Pass) of minerals (‘UP-Khanij’), the statement further said.

The Chief Minister said that the priority of the state government is to make available ‘UP-Khanij’ like sand and gravel at fair price for building constructions, the statement said.