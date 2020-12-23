UP Govt Earns 21.5 Per Cent Higher Mining Revenue Than Last Year
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said the state earned Rs 420.82 crore from mining activity so far this year despite the adverse circumstances due to COVID-19 pandemic. This is 21.5 per cent higher than that compared to the last financial year (2019-2020), an official statement issued by the government said.
- Last Updated: December 23, 2020, 00:51 IST
It stated that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was informed about this during a presentation made to him at his official residence on Tuesday by the mining department. The state also earned a revenue of Rs 120.20 crore under the ISTP (Inter-State Transport Pass) of minerals (‘UP-Khanij’), the statement further said.
The Chief Minister said that the priority of the state government is to make available ‘UP-Khanij’ like sand and gravel at fair price for building constructions, the statement said.