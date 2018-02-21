GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UP Investors' Summit 2018: TCS to Continue Operations in Lucknow, Says N Chandrashekhran

In July 2017, it was reported that Tata Consultancy Services will close its operations in Lucknow and shift to Noida and Bhopal after 33 years in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 21, 2018, 3:44 PM IST
File photo of TCS, Lucknow centre.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit 2018 proved to be a boon for many Tata Consultancy Serives (TCS) employees who were worried over reports of the company's shifting of business from Lucknow to Noida and Bhopal centres.

Speaking on the occasion, N Chandrashekhran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, "Tata Consultancy Services will continue its services at Lucknow centre and will further strengthen its position in the state. We will work in sync with the government to ensure overall development of the state. Tata Motors is also here and we are committed in taking part in all the measures taken for the development of the state."

In July 2017, it was reported that Tata Consultancy Services will close its operations in Lucknow and shift to Noida and Bhopal after 33 years in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city. Many employees were given verbal directions to wind up the ongoing projects and shift to other centres. This led to resentment among two thousand IT professionals as many of them were unable to shift to other cities. Post this, a secret campaign was started by the pained TCS employees on Twitter to stop the company from leaving the state capital. This led to a protest by the TCS employees and their families and a delegation even met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After which, the UP CM had assured that he will not let TCS wind up operations in Lucknow.

TCS Lucknow was considered to be the largest hub of IT professionals in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, due to increasing economic loss and less number of projects, the company was winding up its Lucknow operations. In fact, TCS's 10-year lease of Awadh Park ended in May 2017 and the lease term has been renewed for another 11 months. It is alleged that the company has been asked to pay floor rent four times higher it used to pay earlier.

TCS started it Lucknow Centre Lucknow from Tulsi Ganga Complex on the Vidhan Sabha Road in 1987. After this, the company's office shifted to Rana Pratap Marg in 1988, then in 2008, office shift shifted to Station Road. After this, after having more than 200 employees, the company shifted to Awadh TCS Park located at Vibhuti Khand in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
