Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Urban Ladder Lays off 40% of its Workforce in Effort to Turn Profitable, Says Report

The leadership team at Urban Ladder now claims it is just a couple of months away from turning Ebitda profitable.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 11, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Urban Ladder Lays off 40% of its Workforce in Effort to Turn Profitable, Says Report
When asked about the reason behind the layoffs, Urban Ladder’s co-founder and CEO Ashish Goel said it was absolutely necessary.
Loading...
Furniture retailer Urban Ladder reportedly laid off 40% of its workforce during the March quarter as it struggled to turn profitable.

A Business Line report said that the company’s headcount has come down to 700 from over 1,110 earlier, adding that the layoffs have happened across levels, functions and geographies.

Consequently, the leadership team at Urban Ladder now claims it is just a couple of months away from turning Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) positive.

When asked about the reason behind the layoffs, Urban Ladder’s co-founder and CEO Ashish Goel said it was absolutely necessary. “We had no other option. We would have shut down if we hadn’t asked them to leave,” he said.

Reportedly, Ajit Joshi, who was hired as Urban Ladder’s President and COO in July 2017, had also resigned in March citing personal reasons.

According to the report, the employees who were handed the pink slips were told by the management that Urban Ladder’s inability to raise more funds and a struggle to turn profitable had prompted this move.

Goel was quoted as saying, “We have made more than our share of mistakes and have made some tough, painful decisions and gone through a reset from January to March. Now, we are on track to be profitable at the Ebitda level next month and our goal is to deliver Rs 8-10 crore of Ebitda this fiscal. It’s not a big number, but it is a start.”

Urban Ladder had posted massive losses of Rs 459.1 crore on revenue of Rs 101.9 crore in FY17, and then saw Rs 117.3 crore of loss on revenue of Rs 204.70 crore in FY18, according to its RoC filings accessed by paper.vc.

The Ratan Tata-backed furniture retailer has now recorded revenue of Rs 345 crore net of cancellations and returns in FY19, said Goel, without divulging details on the loss figure.

The start-up, which already has 11 stores in Bengaluru and Delhi, also plans to open stores in Chennai and Pune in the next six months.

Urban Ladder’s last funding round happened 18 months ago. The start-up has raised a total of $112.8 million to date. On his plans to raise more funds, Goel said: “At some point, we will. We have cash in the bank; we generated Rs 1 crore in cash in the business last month and expect to generate cash in the September quarter. On a core operating basis, the cash we have is adequate for us.”

While a February 2019 report had claimed that 90 employees were laid off at Urban Ladder, the new report shows the activity took place on a much larger scale.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

40,010.86 +226.34 ( +0.57%)

NIFTY 50

11,982.55 +59.85 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 677.55 -7.61
Yes Bank 141.70 4.27
TCS 2,258.95 1.23
Reliance 1,330.00 0.82
PC Jeweller 61.40 10.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,456.00 0.55
Indiabulls Hsg 692.00 -5.60
Yes Bank 141.50 4.12
PC Jeweller 61.05 8.63
Rel Capital 92.60 1.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 141.70 4.27
Zee Entertain 346.65 3.37
ONGC 169.70 3.07
Vedanta 169.30 2.48
IndusInd Bank 1,585.00 2.15
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 141.55 4.16
ONGC 169.55 2.91
Vedanta 169.35 2.36
IndusInd Bank 1,583.95 2.17
HCL Tech 1,112.60 1.91
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 677.55 -7.61
Sun Pharma 389.60 -3.10
M&M 637.55 -1.45
Tech Mahindra 761.75 -0.84
Dr Reddys Labs 2,607.50 -0.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 389.30 -3.12
M&M 638.80 -1.29
Larsen 1,523.45 -0.57
HUL 1,843.85 -0.29
Power Grid Corp 193.10 -0.23
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram