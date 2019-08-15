Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

US-based Startup WeWork Forays into Pune Market, Will Launch Country's 24th Centre in Panchshil

WeWork has taken 1,22,165 sq ft office space in Panchshil Realty's commercial project 'Panchshil Futura' in Maharashtra' Pune.

PTI

Updated:August 15, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US-based Startup WeWork Forays into Pune Market, Will Launch Country's 24th Centre in Panchshil
File photo of WeWork logo. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: US-based co-working operator WeWork is expanding its India business and foraying into Pune market where it has taken on lease over 1.22 lakh sq ft office space to launch 24th centre in the country.

According to sources, WeWork has taken 1,22,165 sq ft office space in Panchshil Realty's commercial project 'Panchshil Futura' in Pune, Maharashtra. This new centre in Pune, expected to be launched early next month, will have a capacity of over 2,000 seats, they added.

At present, WeWork has 23 co-working centres in India with a total capacity 39,000 seats spread over three million sq ft area. It has 9 centres each in Bengaluru and Mumbai, while another 5 in Gurugram, Haryana.

When contacted, spokesperson of WeWork India declined to comment. A spokesperson of JLL India, which facilitated this leasing transaction, too declined to comment. Last year, WeWork India head Karan Virwani had said that the company offers desks starting from Rs 7,000 and up to Rs 40,000 per month depending on the locations and facilities. He had also mentioned that all of WeWork's centres in India are profitable.

The co-working segment in India has gained momentum in last few years. Already, this segment contributes 15-20 per cent of the total office space leasing.

Apart from WeWork, the other major players include Regus, CoWrks, Awfis, Smartworks, GoWork, , Skootr, Innov8, IndiQube, Avanta, 91 Springboard Creator's Gurukul, GoHive and OneCulture, and Plus Offices among others.

Founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey in New York, WeWork is a platform for creators, providing members around the world with space, community, and services through both physical and virtual offerings. Globally, it now has presence in 528 locations in 111 cities across 29 countries. On Wednesday, WeWork announced its plans to raise capital through initial public offering.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,311.53 +353.37 ( +0.96%)

NIFTY 50

11,029.40 +103.55 ( +0.95%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,288.25 1.06
Indiabulls Hsg 551.35 -3.80
HDFC Life 517.00 -0.45
Yes Bank 76.55 4.01
Bajaj Finance 3,289.95 2.11
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 516.70 -0.46
Indiabulls Hsg 551.30 -3.90
Reliance 1,288.30 1.04
Coal India 200.45 -1.62
Yes Bank 76.55 4.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 146.55 4.87
UPL 527.20 4.79
Bajaj Finserv 7,415.20 4.60
Tata Steel 364.65 4.57
Zee Entertain 341.60 4.37
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 146.55 4.87
Tata Steel 364.45 4.61
Yes Bank 76.55 4.01
Bharti Airtel 361.25 2.73
Hero Motocorp 2,634.95 2.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.15 -5.03
Indiabulls Hsg 551.35 -3.80
Wipro 251.05 -2.88
Dr Reddys Labs 2,511.95 -1.74
Coal India 200.50 -1.60
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.05 -4.69
Coal India 200.45 -1.62
Kotak Mahindra 1,491.90 -1.32
ONGC 126.75 -1.21
Tata Motors 120.85 -0.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram