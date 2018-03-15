GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

US Challenges India's Export Subsidies at WTO, Says It Harms American Workers

The US Trade Representative (USTR) argued that at least half a dozen Indian programmes provide financial benefits to Indian exporters, which allow them to sell their goods more cheaply to the detriment of American workers and manufacturers.

PTI

Updated:March 15, 2018, 8:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
US Challenges India's Export Subsidies at WTO, Says It Harms American Workers
Delegates arrive at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland November 22, 2017. (Image: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)
Washington: The US on Wednesday challenged Indian export subsidies schemes at the World Trade Organisation, saying these programmes harm American workers by creating an "uneven" playing field, officials said.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) argued that at least half a dozen Indian programmes provide financial benefits to Indian exporters, which allow them to sell their goods more cheaply to the detriment of American workers and manufacturers.

These programs are: the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme; Export Oriented Units Scheme and sector-specific schemes, including Electronics Hardware Technology Parks Scheme, Special Economic Zones, Export Promotion Capital Goods Scheme and Duty-Free Imports for Exporters Programme.

"These export subsidy programmes harm American workers by creating an uneven playing field on which they must compete," said Lighthizer.

"USTR will continue to hold our trading partners accountable by vigorously enforcing US rights under our trade agreements and by promoting fair and reciprocal trade through all available tools, including the WTO," Lighthizer said.

The announcement from Lighthizer came while Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale was on his maiden visit to the US. He was scheduled to hold meetings with the USTR.

In a statement, the USTR alleged that through these programmes, India is given exemption from certain duties, taxes, and fees which benefits numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, information technology products, textiles, and apparel.

According to the Indian government documents, thousands of Indian companies are receiving benefits totalling to over $7 billion annually from these programs. The USTR said export subsidies provide an unfair competitive advantage to recipients.

A limited exception to this rule is for specified developing countries that may continue to provide export subsidies temporarily until they reach a defined economic benchmark. India was initially within this group, but it surpassed the benchmark in 2015. India's exemption has expired, but India has not withdrawn its export subsidies, USTR alleged. "In fact, India has increased the size and scope of these programs," USTR charged.

For example, India introduced the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme in 2015, which has rapidly expanded to include more than 8,000 eligible products, nearly double the number of products covered at its inception, it alleged.

Exports from Special Economic Zones increased over 6,000 percent from 2000 to 2017, and in 2016, exports from Special Economic Zones accounted for over USD 82 billion in exports or 30 percent of India's export volume.

Exports from the Export Oriented Units Scheme and sector-specific schemes, including Electronics Hardware Technology Parks Scheme, increased by over 160 percent from 2000 to 2016, it asserted.

Noting that consultations are the first step in the WTO dispute settlement process, The USTR said if the US and India are not able to reach a mutually agreed solution through consultations, it may request the establishment of a WTO dispute settlement panel to review the matter.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,917.94 +610.80 ( +1.83%)

Nifty 50

10,421.40 +194.55 ( +1.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 651.25 +12.15 +1.90
IDBI Bank 77.90 +4.20 +5.70
IOC 192.15 -202.90 -51.36
Vakrangee 236.20 +9.80 +4.33
PNB 99.50 +0.20 +0.20
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indian Hotels 135.50 +5.10 +3.91
Bajaj Electric 617.80 -3.40 -0.55
Tata Motors 355.65 +1.50 +0.42
Bharti Infratel 339.40 +0.60 +0.18
Venkys 4,328.50 -18.25 -0.42
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 650.95 +11.85 +1.85
Wipro 299.25 +5.40 +1.84
Hero Motocorp 3,675.90 +36.55 +1.00
UPL 725.05 +6.70 +0.93
Bajaj Finance 1,723.80 +13.70 +0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 299.20 +5.85 +1.99
Hero Motocorp 3,675.00 +39.55 +1.09
Bajaj Auto 2,969.95 +21.10 +0.72
Sun Pharma 524.35 +3.40 +0.65
Tata Motors 355.65 +1.50 +0.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IOC 192.20 -202.85 -51.35
UltraTechCement 4,195.80 -34.45 -0.81
BPCL 459.50 -3.30 -0.71
GAIL 454.15 -3.85 -0.84
ONGC 179.75 -0.85 -0.47
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 417.65 -4.85 -1.15
NTPC 168.65 -1.35 -0.79
HUL 1,307.70 -9.15 -0.69
ICICI Bank 304.05 -2.30 -0.75
Infosys 1,174.40 -5.80 -0.49
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES