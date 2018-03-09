GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

US, China Political Representatives to Attend WTO Mini-ministerial in Delhi

Soon after the collapse of the talks at the WTO's 11th ministerial at Buenos Aires in December, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabu had announced that India would be hosting a mini-ministerial with a view to break the deadlock.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2018, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
US, China Political Representatives to Attend WTO Mini-ministerial in Delhi
Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia. (Photo: All India Radio News@airnewsalerts)
New Delhi: US and China are among the 24 WTO members who will send their "political representatives" at the 'mini-ministerial' meeting called by India on March 20 to break the impasse on certain issues and prepare a common ground to push the mandate of the global trade body, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia said in New Delhi on Friday.

The talks at the WTO's 11th ministerial at Buenos Aires in December had collapsed with the US going back on its commitment to find a permanent solution to the public food stockholding, a key issue for developing countries like India.

Soon after the collapse of the talks, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabu had announced that India would be hosting a mini-ministerial with a view to break the deadlock.

On whether United States Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer would be coming, Teaotia said he was keen, but the US would be represented by at political level.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, she said India has invited 53 WTO members for the mini-ministerial to be chaired by Prabhu.

This would be the second mini-ministerial meeting being hosted by India. The first was in 2009.

Forty countries have confirmed participation, three (Jamaica, Male and Vietnam) have expressed their inability to attend the conference and response of the remaining 10 is awaited, Teaotia said.

The response for "political level" participation is very positive and quite unusual also, she said, adding that 24 members would be sending their political representatives.

The countries which would be sending political representatives, include the US, China, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Singapore and Russia.

Pakistan, which too is among the invitees, is yet to respond, she added.

WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo would be in India to participate in the meet.

"This will be the largest mini-ministerial in recent times, probably the largest of all time," said J S Deepak, India's Ambassador at WTO.

Stressing that India is quite happy with the response, Teaotia said the meeting would be more of an "ice-breaker" as it is being held after the collapse of talks at the Buenos Aires WTO Ministerial in December last year.

When asked if there would be a statement by the Chair at the end of the meeting, she said it would be for the mini-ministerial to decide.

She said there is no agenda for the meeting.

The idea is to have a free and fare discussion and efforts would be to "try and explore potential for a common ground" among the member nations so that some guidance could emerge for taking forward the mandate of World Trade Organization (WTO).

On outcome from the mini-ministerial, Teaotia one should not expect that "suddenly some magic will work" as this a forum for engagement to find a way out of the deadlock.

The Buenos Aires Ministerial, attended by trade ministers of WTO member countries, had ended without a declaration.

There was virtually little or no guidance from the ministerial for want consensus on host of issues.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,454.55 +102.98 ( +0.31%)

Nifty 50

10,278.35 +35.70 ( +0.35%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 606.75 -29.15 -4.58
HDFC 1,818.60 +19.85 +1.10
SBI 253.25 -3.55 -1.38
Reliance 913.10 +1.65 +0.18
Ashok Leyland 147.00 +2.85 +1.98
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Central Bank 76.45 +6.75 +9.68
Federal Bank 93.80 +0.70 +0.75
HG Infra Engg 270.05 +0.05 +0.02
Tata Steel 605.60 -29.60 -4.66
IDBI Bank 70.70 -4.15 -5.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 619.20 +12.00 +1.98
Bajaj Finance 1,654.20 +26.15 +1.61
HDFC 1,818.60 +19.85 +1.10
TCS 3,034.10 +30.15 +1.00
Eicher Motors 27,963.85 +252.00 +0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,818.45 +20.95 +1.17
TCS 3,034.50 +33.00 +1.10
Infosys 1,163.40 +6.70 +0.58
HUL 1,300.60 +7.20 +0.56
Larsen 1,290.15 +6.90 +0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 606.75 -29.15 -4.58
Axis Bank 505.35 -15.20 -2.92
Adani Ports 377.90 -10.05 -2.59
Yes Bank 303.25 -5.30 -1.72
Sun Pharma 506.80 -7.80 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 605.60 -29.60 -4.66
Adani Ports 377.30 -11.30 -2.91
Axis Bank 505.35 -14.80 -2.85
Sun Pharma 506.80 -8.60 -1.67
ICICI Bank 292.70 -4.25 -1.43
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES