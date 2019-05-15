Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

US-China Trade War: Chinese Investment in India May be Imminent, Says Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said that a Chinese firm with large exports to the US would be wise to hedge and invest in a subsidiary in India & transfer its scale-manufacturing skills.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
US-China Trade War: Chinese Investment in India May be Imminent, Says Anand Mahindra
File photo of Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday said a wave of Chinese investment in India may be imminent in the wake of intensifying trade war between the US and China.

Commenting on reports that US President Donald Trump will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next month, in a tweet Mahindra said, "Even if they settle, a Chinese firm with large exports to the US would be wise to hedge and invest in a subsidiary in India & transfer its scale-manufacturing skills."

He further said, "Direct exports would simply become indirect. A wave of Chinese investment in India may be imminent..."

His comments come at a time when the US-China trade dispute escalated on Monday when Beijing announced levies duty on US products of USD 60 billion.

The Chinese move was in retaliation to higher tariff by Washington, which had last week said it planned to impose 25 per cent levies on nearly Chinese products of USD 200 billion.

Mahindra also said, "Many Indian companies will take advantage of the opportunity as well..."

Responding to a query by a follower on whether the Chinese investment will protect local interest, he said, "It will create jobs - of the kind India needs..."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,393.48 +278.60 ( +0.75%)

NIFTY 50

11,257.10 +100.10 ( +0.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
Sun Pharma 412.40 0.65
Interglobe Avi 1,464.90 -9.03
Reliance 1,265.35 0.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Tata Global Bev 220.60 10.99
Sun Pharma 411.05 0.51
Reliance 1,264.05 0.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 345.70 7.24
BPCL 375.55 4.45
UltraTechCement 4,512.80 3.93
IOC 151.15 3.70
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Tata Motors 175.50 3.48
Infosys 734.20 2.47
Vedanta 163.15 2.22
ONGC 165.90 2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bharti Airtel 325.20 -1.83
IndusInd Bank 1,358.20 -1.51
Coal India 232.15 -1.25
Cipla 550.20 -0.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Bharti Airtel 324.80 -1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,359.20 -1.37
Coal India 232.55 -1.29
ITC 294.70 -0.81
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram