News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

US Construction Spending Up Again, Rises 0.3% In September

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, workers erect a building under construction in Philadelphia. U.S. construction spending fell again in June 2020, the fourth straight decline as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the economy. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, workers erect a building under construction in Philadelphia. U.S. construction spending fell again in June 2020, the fourth straight decline as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the economy. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

U.S. construction spending rose 0.3% in September, the fourth straight monthly gain after a coronaviruscaused spring swoon.

SILVER SPRING, Md.: U.S. construction spending rose 0.3% in September, the fourth straight monthly gain after a coronavirus-caused spring swoon.

The Commerce Department reported Monday that the September gain followed followed a revised gain of 1.3% in August. Spending on residential construction was strong yet again, with single-family home projects jumping 5.7%. Demand for single-family homes remains strong as buyers rush to the market pushed by historically low interest rates under 3%.

Total residential construction was up 2.7%, while government construction spending fell 1.7%.

Spending on non-residential private construction fell by 1.5%.

During the first nine months of 2020, construction spending is up 4.1% over the same period last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 2, 2020, 20:57 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...