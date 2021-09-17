US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Announces Additions to Its Global Board of Directors

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) today announced that six new business and former government leaders have been inducted into the Washington, DC-based advocacy group that champions stronger US-India bilateral commercial and strategic ties. The new leaders have joined as members of the USISPF Board of Directors, Advisors to the Board, and members of the India Advisory Board and include the following: Munish Varma, Managing Partner, Softbank Investment Advisors Sanjay Goel, Executive Vice President and President, Asia-Pacific, American Tower Corporation Ambassador Kenneth I.

Juster, former US Ambassador to India and Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations Ambassador Navtej Sarna, former Indian Ambassador to the US Viren Joshi, Executive Vice President, Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India USISPF is extremely pleased to welcome these new members to the Board.

With notable backgrounds as former government officials and current corporate leaders, we believe they have the knowledge and expertise to help us achieve our goal to create the most powerful partnership between the United States and India. With their extensive knowledge and backgrounds, we look forward to working with these individuals to help boost India's start-up infrastructure, continue to build telecom infrastructure, improve high-tech manufacturing and strengthen geopolitical ties.

The leaders commented on their various new roles with USISPF, saying: A continued, strong economic partnership between India and the US is critical for the growth of young, tech-enabled companies and the progress these innovators bring to the two economies and their workforces. I look forward to contributing toward USISPF's efforts to deepen this important bilateral relationship, said Munish Varma, Managing Partner, Softbank Investment Advisors I'm honored to join the board of directors of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, an organization with an impressive track record of finding common ground and solutions to benefit the US-India bilateral relationship. I am particularly eager to actively support the Forum's efforts to accelerate India's digital transformation, which American Tower believes will drive significant opportunities for cooperation between both countries, said Sanjay Gupta, EVP and President, Asia-Pacific, American Tower Corporation.

I have greatly enjoyed working with the USISPF over the years and am now delighted to be an Advisor to this advocacy group. The USISPF plays a key role in advancing the strategic partnership between the United States-India and strengthening the bilateral relationship, said Kenneth Juster, former US Ambassador to India and Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations.

"USISPF has shown impressive energy and vision in promoting the India-US strategic partnership over the years. I look forward to working with the Forum in further advancing this crucial bilateral relationship," said Navtej Sarna, former Ambassador of India to the US.

I am honored and proud to join the USISPF India Executive Leadership Board. It will be a privilege to work along with other business leaders and the energetic team at USISPF towards promoting an everlasting strong bilateral partnership between the US and India. The next decade will see several major strategic developments globally across every field. I firmly believe that India and the US will together be at the center of these events contributing tremendously to making the world a better place to live and work. The USISPF will be a critical contributor and partner to both countries on this future journey, just as it has done so successfully over these past years. I am excited and I look forward to actively contributing toUSISPF's mission and goals, said Viren Joshi, Executive Vice President, Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation.

As thriving democracies that are using technology to drive big, positive change in their societies, the United States and India have a crucial role to play in shaping the global economic order. I have had the privilege of living and working in both the countries. I look forward to being a part of the Board and helping stakeholders in both countries to build new frameworks that will spur growth and innovation that will benefit the global economy, said Ajit Mohan, Vice President & Managing Director, Facebook India.

USISPF Board Chair John Chambers added, We are very excited to welcome these new additions to our USISPF Board. With vast knowledge and expertise and the highest ranks of leadership in both the public and private sectors, global leaders like Munish, Sanjay, Viren, Ajit, and Ambassadors Kenneth and Navtej represent USISPF's mission to bring together business and government to achieve lasting change. I'm looking forward to working with these leaders as we work to further strengthen the partnership between the US and India. We could not be more pleased to welcome this group of experts to our Board and look forward to building what I believe will be the greatest partnership of the 21st century.

About the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum is committed to creating the most powerful strategic partnership between the US and India. Promoting bilateral trade is an important part of our work, but our mission reaches far beyond this. It is about business and government coming together in new ways to create meaningful opportunities that have the power to change the lives of citizens.

Headquartered in Washington, DC, USISPF has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, and New Delhi.

