Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

US Leaves Doors Open for Trade Talks with China at Trump-Xi Summit

Steven Mnuchin said the United States and China were about 90 percent of the way toward reaching 'a historic agreement' before China backtracked on certain commitments.

Reuters

Updated:June 8, 2019, 12:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Leaves Doors Open for Trade Talks with China at Trump-Xi Summit
File photo of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. File Photo: AP)
Loading...

Fukuoka (Japan): US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday he would discuss trade issues with People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang, but the main progress in the US-China trade dispute would take place later this month at a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mnuchin told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 finance leaders meeting in Japan that the Trump-Xi meeting was the "next important meeting" in the trade dispute.

The Treasury chief likened the meeting, unconfirmed by China, to a Trump-Xi meeting last December in Buenos Aires, which paved the way for five months of negotiations to try to resolve the issue.

Mnuchin said he did not have specific goals for his discussions on Sunday with Yi, a key member of China's trade negotiating team. He said the two finance leaders would discuss economic and finance issues as part of their normal G20 interactions and also discuss trade issues, but no announcement was expected.

"This is not a negotiating meeting," Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin said the United States and China were about 90 percent of the way toward reaching "a historic agreement" before China backtracked on certain commitments. He said that if China wants to resume the negotiations on the basis of the texts prior to an early May breakdown of talks, the U.S. side is ready to engage.

"If we can get the right agreement, that's great. If we can't get the right agreement, we will proceed with tariffs," Mnuchin said.

The Trump administration is taking steps to impose 25% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports so far untouched by the trade war between the world's two largest economies. These tariffs could be ready for activation around the end of June, when the Osaka G20 summit take place.

Mnuchin said that the United States wants free, fair and balanced trade with China, in part to close a gaping US trade deficit with China.

"If we can't have that, the end result will be that my expectation is that many companies will move their production out of China to other locations," due to tariffs, Mnuchin said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,615.90 +86.18 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,870.65 +26.90 ( +0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 731.10 -0.64
SBI 342.05 1.53
IndusInd Bank 1,552.20 1.94
Yes Bank 139.90 -2.44
Just Dial 739.80 2.29
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Real 128.20 -2.58
AAVAS Financier 1,376.75 1.44
Indiabulls Hsg 732.85 -0.45
Yes Bank 139.95 -2.37
Dewan Housing 83.50 -11.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 279.65 2.25
IndusInd Bank 1,552.20 1.94
Tech Mahindra 750.75 1.73
Bajaj Finance 3,509.45 1.64
M&M 644.05 1.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,550.90 1.90
Bajaj Finance 3,511.40 1.69
M&M 644.00 1.49
SBI 341.65 1.36
ICICI Bank 416.85 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,580.70 -2.88
Yes Bank 139.90 -2.44
Power Grid Corp 191.75 -1.89
Cipla 549.50 -1.84
JSW Steel 262.40 -1.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 139.95 -2.37
Power Grid Corp 191.20 -2.22
Coal India 265.00 -1.23
Sun Pharma 399.55 -1.13
Bajaj Auto 2,964.05 -0.89
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram