English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Oil Output to Surpass Russia and Saudi Arabia Combined by 2025: Report
U.S. liquids output is expected to surpass 24 million barrels per day over the next six years, Rystad said, assuming average U.S. crude prices of $58 a barrel during the period.
Image for representation. (Reuters).
Loading...
Washington: The United States is on track to produce more crude oil and liquids than Russia and Saudi Arabia put together by 2025, consultancy Rystad Energy said on Thursday.
U.S. liquids output is expected to surpass 24 million barrels per day over the next six years, Rystad said, assuming average U.S. crude prices of $58 a barrel during the period.
The growth in U.S. liquids production will be driven by major shale basins such as the Permian in parts of Texas and New Mexico, the report said.
"U.S. growth potential could be slowed if oil prices slide below our base case for extended periods but, as long as average prices stay above $50, positive U.S. production tendencies will persist," Rystad analyst Artem Abramov said.
U.S. edged past Russia and OPEC-leader Saudi Arabia to become the largest crude oil producer last year, helped by a shale boom centered around the Permian Basin.
The country's oil output is expected to rise to a new record of more than 12 million barrels per day in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
U.S. liquids output is expected to surpass 24 million barrels per day over the next six years, Rystad said, assuming average U.S. crude prices of $58 a barrel during the period.
The growth in U.S. liquids production will be driven by major shale basins such as the Permian in parts of Texas and New Mexico, the report said.
"U.S. growth potential could be slowed if oil prices slide below our base case for extended periods but, as long as average prices stay above $50, positive U.S. production tendencies will persist," Rystad analyst Artem Abramov said.
U.S. edged past Russia and OPEC-leader Saudi Arabia to become the largest crude oil producer last year, helped by a shale boom centered around the Permian Basin.
The country's oil output is expected to rise to a new record of more than 12 million barrels per day in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|215.40
|9.20
|Reliance
|1,247.45
|1.72
|Interglobe Avi
|1,178.55
|6.24
|ITC
|278.90
|0.58
|Sun Pharma
|423.00
|-1.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|KPIT Tech
|128.85
|-40.88
|Yes Bank
|213.85
|8.39
|Reliance
|1,245.40
|1.61
|EID Parry
|203.30
|0.02
|Sun Pharma
|422.50
|-1.92
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- Ruthless Rafael Nadal Routs Stefanos Tsitsipas to Reach Australian Open Final
- Ahmedabad Boy Develops Drone That Can Destroy Landmines Without Risk to Humans: Watch Video
- Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon; Teases Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumoured to Feature Reverse Wireless Charging
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results