1-MIN READ

US Productivity Increases 4.9% In Third Quarter

WASHINGTON: U.S. productivity increased between July and September but at a slower pace than in the previous quarter.

Productivity advanced 4.9% in the third quarter, following an even larger 10.6% surge in the second quarter, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Labor costs fell by 8.9% in the third quarter after rising by 8.5% in the second quarter.

Productivity measures the amount of output per hour of work and is a key component in rising living standards.

Economists had expected a slowdown in the third quarter after the big second quarter gain.

  First Published: November 05, 2020, 19:45 IST
