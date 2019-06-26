Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Meets Leading Indian Industrialists Including Tata, Kotak And Mahindra

Mike Pompeo said he shared thoughts on US-India relations with the business leaders.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Meets Leading Indian Industrialists Including Tata, Kotak And Mahindra
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a meeting with industrialists in New Delhi on June 26,2019. (Twitter/ @SecPompeo)
Loading...

Mumbai: Visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday met eminent leaders of Indian industry, including Uday Kotak, Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra.

Pompeo said he shared thoughts on US-India relations with the business leaders.

"The US is India's best trading partner and top market for exports.There is enormous potential to grow our trade relationship and stimulate the jobs in both countries," he tweeted after the meetings in the national capital.

Kotak, who heads the industry lobby CII, said he was honoured to meet Secretary Pompeo.

"Look forward to strengthening the India-US relationship, particularly in technology and financial services," the billionaire banker tweeted.

Mahindra said it was a "great pleasure" to meet Pompeo.

"There was a phrase you (Pompeo) used which we can hang our hats on: 'Our (India-U.S) relationship is based on Values'," the head of the USD 20 billion group tweeted.

The Indian industry leaders' meetings with the US Secretary of State came in the wake of frosty trade ties between the US and China.

It can be noted that the Trump administration is also apparently unhappy with low-cost Indian IT workers going to the US for work and has put restrictions on the number of work visas which can be availed.

Pompeo, who arrived in New Delhi Tuesday, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday and discussed strategic issues.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,592.08 +157.14 ( +0.40%)

NIFTY 50

11,847.55 +51.10 ( +0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 612.25 -1.50
Yes Bank 113.05 2.73
Axis Bank 788.60 0.89
Reliance 1,294.15 -0.13
Tata Steel 510.60 2.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,467.10 1.58
Bharti Airtel 345.35 -0.89
Indiabulls Hsg 612.05 -1.56
Yes Bank 113.10 2.77
SBI Life Insura 716.55 6.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 177.85 4.40
Power Grid Corp 209.65 3.99
JSW Steel 277.15 3.78
Sun Pharma 399.45 3.55
Hindalco 208.35 2.89
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 177.85 4.40
Power Grid Corp 209.85 4.12
Sun Pharma 399.30 3.59
Yes Bank 113.10 2.77
Tata Steel 510.50 2.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,732.90 -2.66
Indiabulls Hsg 612.25 -1.50
Infosys 739.20 -1.19
IndusInd Bank 1,434.80 -1.02
Bharti Airtel 345.55 -0.87
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 739.65 -1.12
IndusInd Bank 1,435.30 -1.02
Bharti Airtel 345.35 -0.89
Maruti Suzuki 6,477.00 -0.68
TCS 2,253.70 -0.58
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram