English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
US Tariff on Steel Import May Indirectly Affect India: Minister
US President Donald Trump has imposed a 25 per cent import tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium.
U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier announced a presidential proclamation placing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports while surrounded by workers from the steel and aluminum industries at the White House in Washington, U.S. on March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis
New Delhi: Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh on Friday said the 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US on steel import can 'indirectly' affect the domestic sector.
US President Donald Trump has imposed a 25 per cent import tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium.
Singh had earlier said the US' levy of heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium would not have any major impact on steel production in India as steel export to US was only 3.3 per cent of total exports.
However, on Friday speaking at a conference here, he said: "The US decision to impose 25 per cent tariff on steel imports will have negligible direct impact (on India's export) as India's share of US Steel imports is very small as compared to other countries but there might be an indirect impact".
The minister said India may be exporting very less amount of steel to the US but other countries export in huge quantity to that country and with high tariffs in place they may start looking for new steel consuming markets like India to export their produce.
"The countries which are exporting to the US will be forced to look at other major steel consuming markets like India to sell their surplus (produce) and (can) slightly distort our domestic market considerably due to dumping," he said.
N A Ansari, CEO Steel Business, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), who also attended the conference on steel and trade, said: "In the global steel business about 300 MT (million tonne) is what is traded between the countries... and due to this US tariff move, at least some 85 MT of steel might find its way to India. We need to be very careful at this point of time".
The minister has already acknowledged that the government is aware of the situation and the steel ministry is working with several other ministries and the government will not hesitate taking action when required to save the local industry, Ansari pointed out.
Also Watch
US President Donald Trump has imposed a 25 per cent import tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium.
Singh had earlier said the US' levy of heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium would not have any major impact on steel production in India as steel export to US was only 3.3 per cent of total exports.
However, on Friday speaking at a conference here, he said: "The US decision to impose 25 per cent tariff on steel imports will have negligible direct impact (on India's export) as India's share of US Steel imports is very small as compared to other countries but there might be an indirect impact".
The minister said India may be exporting very less amount of steel to the US but other countries export in huge quantity to that country and with high tariffs in place they may start looking for new steel consuming markets like India to export their produce.
"The countries which are exporting to the US will be forced to look at other major steel consuming markets like India to sell their surplus (produce) and (can) slightly distort our domestic market considerably due to dumping," he said.
N A Ansari, CEO Steel Business, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), who also attended the conference on steel and trade, said: "In the global steel business about 300 MT (million tonne) is what is traded between the countries... and due to this US tariff move, at least some 85 MT of steel might find its way to India. We need to be very careful at this point of time".
The minister has already acknowledged that the government is aware of the situation and the steel ministry is working with several other ministries and the government will not hesitate taking action when required to save the local industry, Ansari pointed out.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,099.80
|+17.45
|+1.61
|Infosys
|1,317.40
|+23.05
|+1.78
|TCS
|1,981.10
|+9.75
|+0.49
|AU Small Financ
|636.25
|-12.35
|-1.90
|Yes Bank
|376.00
|+1.20
|+0.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|AU Small Financ
|634.05
|-12.95
|-2.00
|TCS
|1,981.25
|+10.25
|+0.52
|Godrej Prop
|706.60
|+5.20
|+0.74
|Infosys
|1,309.10
|+14.50
|+1.12
|Prestige Estate
|261.65
|-9.90
|-3.65
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|838.70
|+30.25
|+3.74
|BPCL
|386.65
|+9.30
|+2.46
|Bajaj Finance
|2,468.60
|+53.60
|+2.22
|Infosys
|1,317.40
|+23.05
|+1.78
|Reliance
|1,099.80
|+17.45
|+1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,096.75
|+14.55
|+1.34
|Infosys
|1,309.10
|+14.50
|+1.12
|Bajaj Auto
|3,133.45
|+31.55
|+1.02
|Coal India
|267.75
|+2.55
|+0.96
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,434.30
|+86.75
|+0.93
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|508.70
|-24.90
|-4.67
|Bharti Infratel
|302.70
|-11.35
|-3.61
|UPL
|562.55
|-19.40
|-3.33
|ONGC
|154.10
|-4.85
|-3.05
|Axis Bank
|523.00
|-15.35
|-2.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|154.60
|-4.45
|-2.80
|Axis Bank
|523.90
|-13.35
|-2.48
|ITC
|270.40
|-6.35
|-2.29
|SBI
|257.60
|-5.15
|-1.96
|ICICI Bank
|268.05
|-4.35
|-1.60
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kohli, Sachin Lead the Way as Cricketers Pay Tribute to Hima Das for Scripting History
- These Photos of England Team Manager Hugging His Wife After Crashing Out of the World Cup is the Sweetest Thing Ever
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
- 88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know