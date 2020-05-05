BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

US Trade Deficit Widens to $44.4 Billion in March on Falling Exports

Representative image.

Representative image.

Imports also fell, but only by 6.2 percent, as transportation and shipping began to close down worldwide.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
Share this:

US exports plunged 9.6 percent in March -- the biggest monthly decline on record -- increasing the trade deficit to $44.4 billion as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

Imports also fell, but only by 6.2 percent, as transportation and shipping began to close down worldwide, causing the trade gap to jump nearly 12 percent from $39.9 billion in February.

"The declines in March exports and imports were, in part, due to the impact of COVID-19, as many businesses were operating at limited capacity or ceased operations completely, and the movement of travelers across borders was restricted," the report said.

While widespread business shutdowns in the United States did not take hold until later in the month, transportation disruptions began earlier overseas.

Exports fell by $20 billion to $187.7 billion, while imports fell to $232 billion, according to the report.

The declines were seen across all categories, including a $1 billion drop in crude oil exports, while consumer goods imports like cellphones plunged $4 billion, and auto imports dropped $2.7 billion.

Falling imports meant the deficit with China on goods alone fell $4.2 billion in the month to $15.5 billion, the Commerce Department said.

For the first three months of the year, the trade gap fell 17.8 percent from the same period of 2019 to $129.7 billion.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres