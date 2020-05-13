BUSINESS

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus
US Wholesale Prices Drop Record 1.3% in April, Led by Plunge in Cost of Energy

(Representative image) A wholesale market in West Nyack, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar - RC2RJF9LU8T9

While falling energy prices have accelerated, it was the third consecutive month of declines, illustrating that the global economy was already slowing before the arrival of the coronavirus.

Wholesale prices slid a record 1.3% in April, led by a 19% plunge in the cost for energy.


The Labour Department on Wednesday said its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, fell by the largest amount on records going back to 2009 as the disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic rattle the US and global economy.


While falling energy prices have accelerated, it was the third consecutive month of declines, illustrating that the global economy was already slowing before the arrival of the coronavirus, but the outbreak exacerbated the trend.


Over the past 12 months, wholesale prices are down 1.2%, a further indication that inflation pressures are remaining dormant.


The report on wholesale prices followed a report Tuesday that consumer prices declined 0.8% in April, the steepest month-to-month fall since the 2008 financial crisis.

