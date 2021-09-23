Use CRED coins to unlock exciting offers on your favourite merchants

With Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru trending over the last couple of days, IPL is well and truly back on everyone’s minds. And where there’s IPL, how can we forget CRED? Who can forget Rahul Dravid’s incorrigible Indiranagar act and the now-trending Neeraj Chopra ‘golden’ ad-film by CRED?

But that’s not all that CRED, a high-trust community of creditworthy individuals, merchants and institutions, has to offer to its members. As the official sponsor for the IPL, CRED is making the sporting season more thrilling and rewarding for its members with offers within the app that can be availed by using CRED Coins, which are earned for paying credit card bills on time.

Favourite merchants under one umbrella

CRED app is one platform where you can buy your daily essentials, fresh meat, order food from best restaurants and shop from your preferred apparel labels and CRED members will get upto 70% off while using CRED pay at the payment checkout. Members can avail deals on popular merchants like Dunzo, Supr Daily, Licious, Country Delight, Mojo Pizza, FreshToHome, EatSure (a Food Court with Behrouz, Ovenstory, Faasos) ixigo, Cult.Fit, and 12,000 plus restaurants on Dineout are among others. Members can use their CRED coins on new deals on some soon-to-be launched merchants!

If you haven’t used CRED pay yet, this is the perfect opportunity to try out this effective feature from CRED. It enables members to maximise the value of their CRED Coins as they pay conveniently using credit cards saved on the CRED app. Moreover, CRED pay saves the hassle of visiting multiple e-commerce sites, searching for products, looking for deals, and entering payment details.

It also helps emerging merchants access and engage high-spending CRED members who have a high lifetime value and drive the majority of consumption on most platforms. For established merchants, CRED pay helps increase ticket sizes by enabling seamless payments on credit cards. This is basically a win-win for both merchant partners as well as consumers who want to try out their products at a discounted rate, courtesy CRED coins.

Of course, all of these offers also means that paying your credit card bills with CRED is not only sound financial strategy but also the gateway for accessing these incredible offers that helps you earn CRED coins that you can use to access features like CRED pay. This IPL season, hit your financial targets for a six and win big with CRED pay’s incredible offers.

This article has been created by Studio 18 team on behalf of Cred

