V Simpson Emmanuel Appointed General Manager of Roche Products India

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland . (Reuters)

  • PTI
  Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
Drug firm Roche on Wednesday announced the appointment of V Simpson Emmanuel as general manager for Roche Products (India) Pvt Ltd. He has led various functions and teams at a national as well as global level since he joined Roche in September 2014, the company said in a statement.

Simpson has an extensive experience of over 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, across functions such as marketing, strategic planning, sales management, new product planning and access, it added.

"Simpson has a deep understanding of the healthcare sector and with his strong diverse experience, he will guide the company to deliver better outcomes for more patients in India," Roche Central Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia & Indian Subcontinent - Area Head Adriano Treve said.

India is a priority for Switzerland-based Roche, and, "He will find new ways to shape the healthcare ecosystem together with our customers and embrace next generation ideas and technologies that can transform the lives of patients," he added.

Simpson holds a Master's degree in Health Economics from the University of York, UK, a postgraduate diploma in business administration in marketing and systems and a bachelor's degree in physics, Roche said.


