GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Value of PNB Fraud Likely to Swell Beyond Rs 12,700 Crore, Not All Loan Papers Recovered So Far

The Central Bureau of Investigation as told a Mumbai court that the amount involving Modi's companies was likely to go up.

Reuters

Updated:March 6, 2018, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Value of PNB Fraud Likely to Swell Beyond Rs 12,700 Crore, Not All Loan Papers Recovered So Far
File photo of a Punjab National Bank branch.
Mumbai: The extent of the unravelling fraud at India's state-run Punjab National Bank could rise beyond the nearly $2 billion (Rs 12,700 crore) mark so far outlined by the lender, according to a source involved in the probe and court documents reviewed by Reuters.

The source, who asked not to be named, said investigators had not yet recovered all the papers and loan guarantees allegedly issued by rogue employees of the bank, and consequently believed the bank's exposure could be greater than revealed so far.

In what has been dubbed as the biggest fraud in India's banking history, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and police have accused two jewellery groups - one controlled by diamond tycoon Nirav Modi and the other by his uncle Mehul Choksi - of colluding with bank employees to get credit from overseas banks using fraudulent guarantees.

Both Choksi and Modi have denied the allegations and lawyers for the two key accused PNB employees in the case have also said they are innocent.

According to court filings, the exposure to three companies controlled by Modi has been estimated at Rs 6,498 crore, while firms controlled by Choksi have been accused of defrauding the bank of Rs 6,138 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told a Mumbai court that the amount involving Modi's companies was likely to go up, according to the source and court filings, copies of which have been reviewed by Reuters.

The CBI told the court that its investigation had found that the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs), or guarantees, through a Mumbai branch of the bank had been going on since 2010.

In papers filed on Monday, the CBI also said PNB did not have all the documents related to the LoUs, since those were returned to the borrower.

"Most of these documents are not yet recovered. The size of the fraud has now gone (up)...and the same is likely to go even higher," the CBI said in the court filing.

PNB did not respond to requests on Tuesday seeking comment on the risk of its exposure rising further.

The bank initially reported to authorities on January 29 that the jewellery groups had defrauded it of Rs 280 crore, or about $44 million. On February 14 it said the fraud sum had reached $1.77 billion (Rs 11,400 crore) after a detailed investigation.

It raised the amount further to nearly $2 billion last week, saying it had discovered some $200 million (Rs 1,300 crore) more in fraudulent letters of credit, another form of credit guarantee, issued to Choksi's Gitanjali group.

Also Watch

  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
    Monday 05 March , 2018 Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,863.39 +116.61 ( +0.35%)

Nifty 50

10,402.75 +43.90 ( +0.42%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IDBI Bank 82.60 -2.05 -2.42
Reliance 910.85 -13.25 -1.43
Axis Bank 517.35 -7.20 -1.37
ICICI Bank 295.05 -8.30 -2.74
Tata Steel 659.75 +3.85 +0.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IDBI Bank 82.50 -1.90 -2.25
RPG Life 460.60 +14.30 +3.20
Fortis Health 161.20 -1.65 -1.01
Tata Steel 660.50 +5.15 +0.79
Hindalco 225.90 -4.00 -1.74
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 445.20 +10.90 +2.51
Zee Entertain 559.50 +7.65 +1.39
UltraTechCement 4,150.30 +54.90 +1.34
IndusInd Bank 1,710.30 +21.10 +1.25
Aurobindo Pharm 606.20 +5.45 +0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,707.10 +20.35 +1.21
Tata Steel 660.50 +5.15 +0.79
Hero Motocorp 3,570.00 +12.40 +0.35
Coal India 306.45 +0.95 +0.31
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 531.75 -16.80 -3.06
ICICI Bank 295.05 -8.30 -2.74
M&M 719.90 -19.70 -2.66
SBI 256.55 -6.95 -2.64
UPL 702.40 -18.50 -2.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 531.70 -16.15 -2.95
SBI 256.50 -7.30 -2.77
ICICI Bank 295.10 -8.00 -2.64
M&M 720.35 -18.60 -2.52
BHEL 88.20 -2.05 -2.27
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES