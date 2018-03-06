English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Value of PNB Fraud Likely to Swell Beyond Rs 12,700 Crore, Not All Loan Papers Recovered So Far
The Central Bureau of Investigation as told a Mumbai court that the amount involving Modi's companies was likely to go up.
File photo of a Punjab National Bank branch.
Mumbai: The extent of the unravelling fraud at India's state-run Punjab National Bank could rise beyond the nearly $2 billion (Rs 12,700 crore) mark so far outlined by the lender, according to a source involved in the probe and court documents reviewed by Reuters.
The source, who asked not to be named, said investigators had not yet recovered all the papers and loan guarantees allegedly issued by rogue employees of the bank, and consequently believed the bank's exposure could be greater than revealed so far.
In what has been dubbed as the biggest fraud in India's banking history, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and police have accused two jewellery groups - one controlled by diamond tycoon Nirav Modi and the other by his uncle Mehul Choksi - of colluding with bank employees to get credit from overseas banks using fraudulent guarantees.
Both Choksi and Modi have denied the allegations and lawyers for the two key accused PNB employees in the case have also said they are innocent.
According to court filings, the exposure to three companies controlled by Modi has been estimated at Rs 6,498 crore, while firms controlled by Choksi have been accused of defrauding the bank of Rs 6,138 crore.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told a Mumbai court that the amount involving Modi's companies was likely to go up, according to the source and court filings, copies of which have been reviewed by Reuters.
The CBI told the court that its investigation had found that the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs), or guarantees, through a Mumbai branch of the bank had been going on since 2010.
In papers filed on Monday, the CBI also said PNB did not have all the documents related to the LoUs, since those were returned to the borrower.
"Most of these documents are not yet recovered. The size of the fraud has now gone (up)...and the same is likely to go even higher," the CBI said in the court filing.
PNB did not respond to requests on Tuesday seeking comment on the risk of its exposure rising further.
The bank initially reported to authorities on January 29 that the jewellery groups had defrauded it of Rs 280 crore, or about $44 million. On February 14 it said the fraud sum had reached $1.77 billion (Rs 11,400 crore) after a detailed investigation.
It raised the amount further to nearly $2 billion last week, saying it had discovered some $200 million (Rs 1,300 crore) more in fraudulent letters of credit, another form of credit guarantee, issued to Choksi's Gitanjali group.
Also Watch
The source, who asked not to be named, said investigators had not yet recovered all the papers and loan guarantees allegedly issued by rogue employees of the bank, and consequently believed the bank's exposure could be greater than revealed so far.
In what has been dubbed as the biggest fraud in India's banking history, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and police have accused two jewellery groups - one controlled by diamond tycoon Nirav Modi and the other by his uncle Mehul Choksi - of colluding with bank employees to get credit from overseas banks using fraudulent guarantees.
Both Choksi and Modi have denied the allegations and lawyers for the two key accused PNB employees in the case have also said they are innocent.
According to court filings, the exposure to three companies controlled by Modi has been estimated at Rs 6,498 crore, while firms controlled by Choksi have been accused of defrauding the bank of Rs 6,138 crore.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told a Mumbai court that the amount involving Modi's companies was likely to go up, according to the source and court filings, copies of which have been reviewed by Reuters.
The CBI told the court that its investigation had found that the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs), or guarantees, through a Mumbai branch of the bank had been going on since 2010.
In papers filed on Monday, the CBI also said PNB did not have all the documents related to the LoUs, since those were returned to the borrower.
"Most of these documents are not yet recovered. The size of the fraud has now gone (up)...and the same is likely to go even higher," the CBI said in the court filing.
PNB did not respond to requests on Tuesday seeking comment on the risk of its exposure rising further.
The bank initially reported to authorities on January 29 that the jewellery groups had defrauded it of Rs 280 crore, or about $44 million. On February 14 it said the fraud sum had reached $1.77 billion (Rs 11,400 crore) after a detailed investigation.
It raised the amount further to nearly $2 billion last week, saying it had discovered some $200 million (Rs 1,300 crore) more in fraudulent letters of credit, another form of credit guarantee, issued to Choksi's Gitanjali group.
Also Watch
-
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Monday 05 March , 2018 Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IDBI Bank
|82.60
|-2.05
|-2.42
|Reliance
|910.85
|-13.25
|-1.43
|Axis Bank
|517.35
|-7.20
|-1.37
|ICICI Bank
|295.05
|-8.30
|-2.74
|Tata Steel
|659.75
|+3.85
|+0.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IDBI Bank
|82.50
|-1.90
|-2.25
|RPG Life
|460.60
|+14.30
|+3.20
|Fortis Health
|161.20
|-1.65
|-1.01
|Tata Steel
|660.50
|+5.15
|+0.79
|Hindalco
|225.90
|-4.00
|-1.74
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|445.20
|+10.90
|+2.51
|Zee Entertain
|559.50
|+7.65
|+1.39
|UltraTechCement
|4,150.30
|+54.90
|+1.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,710.30
|+21.10
|+1.25
|Aurobindo Pharm
|606.20
|+5.45
|+0.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,707.10
|+20.35
|+1.21
|Tata Steel
|660.50
|+5.15
|+0.79
|Hero Motocorp
|3,570.00
|+12.40
|+0.35
|Coal India
|306.45
|+0.95
|+0.31
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|531.75
|-16.80
|-3.06
|ICICI Bank
|295.05
|-8.30
|-2.74
|M&M
|719.90
|-19.70
|-2.66
|SBI
|256.55
|-6.95
|-2.64
|UPL
|702.40
|-18.50
|-2.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|531.70
|-16.15
|-2.95
|SBI
|256.50
|-7.30
|-2.77
|ICICI Bank
|295.10
|-8.00
|-2.64
|M&M
|720.35
|-18.60
|-2.52
|BHEL
|88.20
|-2.05
|-2.27
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Black Mirror Renewed For Fifth Season, Netflix Tweets Out Announcement
- Indians Travelling More than Ever to Watch Big-ticket Sports Events: Mastercard Official
- Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus Launched at a Starting Price of Rs 57,900: All You Need to Know
- SRK Sends Warm Wishes to Newly-appointed KKR Skipper Karthik
- The Best Of The Khans, Irrfan Remains Incredibly Interesting