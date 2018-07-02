GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vedanta Chairman's Family Trust Agrees to Buy Rest of Company

The offer of 825 pence per share represents a 27.6 percent premium to London-listed Vedanta's close on Friday of 646.8 pence.

Reuters

Updated:July 2, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
A bird flies by the Vedanta office building in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters/File photo)
Mumbai: Vedanta Resources Plc said on Monday chairman Anil Agarwal's family trust Volcan Investments has agreed to buy the rest of Vedanta in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at 2.3 billion pounds ($3.03 billion).

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
