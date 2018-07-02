English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vedanta Chairman's Family Trust Agrees to Buy Rest of Company
The offer of 825 pence per share represents a 27.6 percent premium to London-listed Vedanta's close on Friday of 646.8 pence.
A bird flies by the Vedanta office building in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters/File photo)
Mumbai: Vedanta Resources Plc said on Monday chairman Anil Agarwal's family trust Volcan Investments has agreed to buy the rest of Vedanta in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at 2.3 billion pounds ($3.03 billion).
The offer of 825 pence per share represents a 27.6 percent premium to London-listed Vedanta's close on Friday of 646.8 pence.
