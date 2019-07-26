Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Vedanta Q1 Profit Drops 11.8% to Rs 1,351 Cr on Decline in Commodity Prices

The company had posted a consolidated profit "attributable to owners of Vedanta Ltd" of Rs 1,533 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a BSE filing.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vedanta Q1 Profit Drops 11.8% to Rs 1,351 Cr on Decline in Commodity Prices
File photo of Vedanta logo (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Mining baron Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd Friday posted an 11.8 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,351 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, mainly on the back of decline in commodity prices.

The company had posted a consolidated profit "attributable to owners of Vedanta Ltd" of Rs 1,533 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated income dropped to Rs 21,754 crore in April-June 2019, from Rs 22,624 crore in the year-ago period.

Vedanta's Chief Executive Officer Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, at the post-earnings conference call, said the primary reason for the drop in profit was a decline in commodity prices.

In a statement, the company said its "Attributable PAT (was) at Rs 1,351 crore, down 12 per cent Y-o-Y.

"We continue to strengthen our position as one of the largest diversified natural resource businesses in the world with our strategy focused on value-added growth. Our businesses stayed resilient in a quarter with low commodity prices and uncertain market environment and we continued to ramp up across the key verticals, zinc & oil & gas," Venkatakrishnan said.

"Silver is outperforming as we climb up the ranks among the top global silver producers. Aluminium business is steadily moving towards its target cost," he said.

"We are also pleased with the superior returns that have been achieved with the unwinding of the structured investment transaction at CIHL (Cairn India Holdings Ltd) for the benefit of all shareholders of Vedanta," he added.

"Structured investment at CIHL unwound with net cumulative gain of... USD 100 million in...8 months," the statement said.

The company's gross debt stood at Rs 59,517 crore. The company said it has a strong financial position with total cash and liquid investments of Rs 30,774 crore.

At "Zinc India the refined metal production (was) at 219kt (thousand tonnes), up three per cent Y-o-Y", it added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,882.79 +51.81 ( +0.14%)

NIFTY 50

11,284.30 +32.15 ( +0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,264.60 7.16
Yes Bank 96.05 9.58
Maruti Suzuki 5,805.65 0.85
Tata Motors 147.15 1.98
Reliance 1,213.80 -1.44
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vodafone Idea 9.25 -4.84
Yes Bank 96.10 9.64
Bajaj Finance 3,265.85 7.20
Maruti Suzuki 5,805.55 0.78
Reliance 1,214.10 -1.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.05 9.58
Bajaj Finance 3,264.60 7.16
Bajaj Finserv 7,233.00 6.65
Eicher Motors 17,186.55 4.56
Hero Motocorp 2,467.30 3.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.10 9.64
Bajaj Finance 3,265.85 7.20
Hero Motocorp 2,462.60 3.21
M&M 564.80 3.08
Bajaj Auto 2,619.40 2.92
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 164.10 -4.29
IOC 141.80 -3.31
Reliance 1,213.80 -1.44
Tech Mahindra 643.50 -1.38
ONGC 141.90 -1.36
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 164.05 -4.26
Reliance 1,214.10 -1.48
ONGC 141.85 -1.39
HDFC 2,168.50 -1.24
Bharti Airtel 334.00 -1.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram