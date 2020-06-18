BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Vedanta Resources Chairman Says BHEL is Capable of Producing Best Power Plants, Cull Dependence on Chinese Imports

Vedanta office building in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters/File photo)

According to him, corporatisation or privatisation of BHEL, without laying off any personnel, "can do wonders for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and meet the country's demand without dependency on China.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 18, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
Vedanata Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal has said that state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is capable of producing the best power plants in the world if it is given greater autonomy.

According to him, corporatisation or privatisation of BHEL, without laying off any personnel, "can do wonders for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and meet the country's demand without dependency on China, Moneycontrol reports.

On Twitter on June 17, he said that BHEL could export projects on a turn-key basis, apart from catering to the Indian demand, adding that most power plants in India are currently imported from China.

The report states that BHEL witnessed a net loss of Rs 1,534 crore in the quarter that ended on March 31, against a net profit of Rs 676 crore in Q4 FY19.

Agarwal's comments come amid the India-China border violence, resolution talks for which are currently underway. The violent clashes on Monday night, which left at least 20 soldiers of the Indian Army dead, is the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while more than 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

