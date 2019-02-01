English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Vedanta Slumps 20 Percent on Worries About Cairn India Investment
Vedanta said on Thursday its foreign unit Cairn India Holdings Ltd had paid a part sum of $200 million to buy a stake in Anglo American PLC from Volcan Investments Ltd.
File photo of Vedanta logo (Image : Reuters)
Shares of Indian miner Vedanta Ltd slumped about 20 percent on Friday to a 30-month low in heavy trade, on concerns about one of its transactions in the third quarter.
More than 45 million shares changed hands in the 30 minutes of trading, making them the most heavily traded stock on the NSE index.
