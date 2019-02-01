LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Vedanta Slumps 20 Percent on Worries About Cairn India Investment

Vedanta said on Thursday its foreign unit Cairn India Holdings Ltd had paid a part sum of $200 million to buy a stake in Anglo American PLC from Volcan Investments Ltd.

Reuters

Updated:February 1, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
Vedanta Slumps 20 Percent on Worries About Cairn India Investment
File photo of Vedanta logo (Image : Reuters)
Shares of Indian miner Vedanta Ltd slumped about 20 percent on Friday to a 30-month low in heavy trade, on concerns about one of its transactions in the third quarter.

More than 45 million shares changed hands in the 30 minutes of trading, making them the most heavily traded stock on the NSE index.

Vedanta said on Thursday its foreign unit Cairn India Holdings Ltd had paid a part sum of $200 million to buy a stake in Anglo American PLC from Volcan Investments Ltd.

S&P BSE SENSEX

36,374.18 +117.49 ( +0.32%)

NIFTY 50

10,864.55 +33.60 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 164.75 -16.52
Maruti Suzuki 6,876.95 3.55
Jet Airways 261.90 10.02
Axis Bank 718.70 -0.55
Reliance 1,236.95 0.80
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 718.45 -0.62
Vedanta 164.80 -16.56
Maruti Suzuki 6,872.00 3.68
Hero Motocorp 2,699.60 3.35
Jet Airways 261.85 10.30
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,875.00 3.52
Hero Motocorp 2,699.85 3.29
Eicher Motors 19,593.40 3.09
Bharti Airtel 313.80 2.42
M&M 693.60 1.99
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,872.00 3.68
Hero Motocorp 2,699.60 3.35
Bharti Airtel 313.80 2.17
M&M 695.00 2.09
Bajaj Finance 2,606.50 1.41
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 164.75 -16.52
JSW Steel 270.80 -1.38
GAIL 326.60 -1.67
ICICI Bank 358.40 -1.66
BPCL 340.25 -1.51
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 164.80 -16.56
ICICI Bank 358.50 -1.58
Sun Pharma 420.30 -1.25
Axis Bank 718.90 -0.56
Power Grid Corp 187.40 -0.66
