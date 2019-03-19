LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports to India: Minister

The state-run oil company PDVSA had earlier sought to replace deliveries to the United States and Europe that were disrupted by payment restrictions with cash-paying buyers, especially in India.

Reuters

Updated:March 19, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Representative Image (Reuters).
Baku: Venezuela has suspended oil exports to India, the Azeri energy ministry said in a statement following a meeting with the Venezuelan oil minister and president of state-run oil company PDVSA, Manuel Quevedo.

OPEC and other oil ministers are gathering in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The country had earlier turned to India after the US sanctions took effect from January 28. The state-run oil company PDVSA had sought to replace deliveries to the United States and Europe that were disrupted by payment restrictions with cash-paying buyers, especially in India.
