PM Modi Meets Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Says Ace Investor is 'Very Bullish on India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Wednesday. “Delighted to meet the one and only Rakesh Jhunjhunwala," PM Modi wrote on Twitter after meeting. Prime Minister found the veteran investor “lively", “insightful" and “bullish on India".

Jhunjhunwala has been known as staunch admirer and supporter of Narendra Modi government and its policies.

The prime minister also had a “productive" meeting with Nunzio Quacquarelli, the chief executive officer and managing director of QS Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd. They talked at length about aspects relating to the education sector, according to reports.

