GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Vijay Mallya's New Fight to Save Million Dollar Home in London from Bank Takeover

This upscale property, overlooking the Regent Park, was used by Mallya as his family home. He wanted to turn the site into a palatial property, according to UBS' attorney Thomas Grant.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2018, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vijay Mallya's New Fight to Save Million Dollar Home in London from Bank Takeover
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: UBS Group is working towards foreclosure of the 20.4 million-pound mortgage loan on Vijay Mallya's London house, as per a report by Bloomberg.

The mortgage was taken out by Rose Capital Ventures and it has been unable to repay it, and the bank is seeking possession of the property.

This upscale property, overlooking the Regent Park, was used by Mallya as his family home. He wanted to turn the site into a palatial property, according to UBS' attorney Thomas Grant.

"At the end of the day, we are simply saying you haven't paid your mortgage loan, as per the term, therefore we seek a remedy given to us, which is possession," Grant told a London court.

Based in British Virgin Islands, Rose Capital Ventures is owned by one of Mallya's family trusts, the report said.

Mallya has taken over 1 billion pounds worth of loans for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airways. He is engaged in civil lawsuits in India and the UK, and also has fraud charges against him.

Rose Capital Ventures’ lawyers said that UBS called the mortgage in early without an explanation, after giving them a guarantee that the bank would not do so. According to Rose’s filings, this was wrongful of the lender and has caused Rose to be unable to repay the loan.

To counter this, UBS said it had called in the mortgage early as it wanted to end the relationship with Mallya and all entities associated with him after it was reported that he was a willful defaulter over his airlines. UBS clarified that the loan expired in March 2017.

Mallya's son Sidharth and his mother Lalitha have been given the right to remain on the property by Rose, under a contractual licence. The full trial of the London property is scheduled to start in May.
| Edited by: Mayur Borah
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,001.15 -759.74 ( -2.19%)

NIFTY 50

10,234.65 -225.45 ( -2.16%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 240.20 2.69
Reliance 1,087.80 -1.30
Dewan Housing 289.65 1.81
SBI 262.15 -5.92
Bajaj Finance 2,162.10 -4.79
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 286.25 -3.18
Yes Bank 240.00 2.54
Dewan Housing 288.90 2.34
Reliance 1,089.20 -1.19
HEG 4,233.60 9.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 207.95 15.08
IOC 131.00 5.65
BPCL 278.15 4.80
GAIL 350.25 4.13
ONGC 152.95 2.93
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 152.90 2.86
Yes Bank 240.00 2.54
HUL 1,528.50 0.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 891.70 -8.85
Bajaj Finserv 5,592.00 -6.20
SBI 262.15 -5.92
Tata Steel 555.15 -4.88
Bajaj Finance 2,162.10 -4.79
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 262.15 -5.74
Tata Steel 556.25 -4.60
Vedanta 208.25 -4.45
M&M 730.20 -4.44
Adani Ports 314.30 -3.66
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...