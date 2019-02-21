LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank Merges with BoB, Scheme to be Effective From April 1

Last year, the government had announced the merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda, aiming to create the third largest lender after SBI and ICICI Bank in the country.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said the merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with itself would be effective from April 1 as per the scheme of amalgamation approved by the government.

Besides, the board of the bank fixed March 11, 2019, as record date for issuing and allotting equity shares of the Bank of Baroda to the Shareholders of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

This scheme may be called the Amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda Scheme, 2019, BoB said citing the government notification.

"It (amalgamation) shall come into force on the 1st day of April, 2019," it said.

As per the Scheme of Amalgamation, shareholders of Vijaya Bank will get 402 equity shares of BoB for every 1,000 shares held.

In case of Dena Bank, its shareholders will get 110 shares for every 1,000 shares of BoB.

The government in September last year had announced merger of state-owned Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, with larger peer Bank of Baroda, aiming to create the third largest lender after SBI and ICICI Bank.
