Vijaya Diagnostics IPO Share Allotment Status: Date, Link to Check Application, GMP

Vijaya Diagnostics, a well known healthcare chain Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited’s initial Public Offering (IPO) started on September 1 and ended on September 3. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed the issue 1.09 times as per data updated on the NSE. The allotment of shares is likely to be finalised by 9 September. For investors, who have not been allotted shares, initiation of refunds will likely be from 13 September. The listing on the bourses is likely to happen on September 14. The price band for the public issue has been set at Rs 522-531 per equity share.

How to Check Glenmark Life Sciences IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Vijaya Diagnostics Limited’ from the drop-down menu beside the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Vijaya Diagnostics Share Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (KFin Technologies Private Limited)

1) Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Private Limited -https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx

2) Select the IPO in dropbox where the name will be populated. This option will open only after the allotment is finalised

3) You have to select either one of the three modes: application number, client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Then you need to enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately and hit submit

“Vijaya Diagnostics is a largest and fastest growing diagnostic chain with dominant position in South India, it is well Positioned to Leverage the High Growth in Indian Diagnostics Industry: VDCL is the largest integrated diagnostic chain in southern India, by operating revenue, and also one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chain by revenue for fiscal year 2020. It has built an extensive operational network consisting of 81 diagnostic centres including a flagship centre located at Hyderabad, and 11 co-located reference laboratories, including a national reference laboratory at its flagship diagnostic centre, across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and in National Capital Region and Kolkata, as of June 30, 2021. The diagnostics industry in India is highly competitive and fragmented. Standalone centres dominate the Indian diagnostic market with approximately 45 per cent to 50 per cent market share, while hospital-based centres have approximately 35 per cent to 40 per cent market share for the fiscal year 2020,” an analyst from HDFC Securities said.

The unlisted stocks of Vijaya Diagnostics stood at Rs 5 according to information on IPO Watch. This indicated that the IPO’s shares were trading at a premium of Rs 532 to Rs 541 per equity share on the unlisted grey market.

