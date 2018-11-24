English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Viral Acharya’s Speech Created False Sense That Something is Wrong, Says DEA Secy Garg
"Couldn’t understand the why of Dr Viral Acharya’s speech. I am a bit disappointed with this," says DEA Secy Subhash Garg.
Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. (Twitter)
New Delhi: The reason why the November 19 RBI board meeting, which normally is a routine affair, became the most sought-after event of the week was addressed again on Saturday by Subhash Garg. This time the secretary of department of economic affairs was candid to say, “the language used could have been avoided.”
Almost a week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) meet, Garg in an interview with CNBCTV18 said, “We couldn’t understand the why of Dr Viral Acharya’s speech. I am a bit disappointed with this. The language could have been avoided. It created a false sense that something is wrong.”
RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had in a speech last month talked about the independence of the central bank, arguing that any compromise could be "potentially catastrophic" for the economy.
Tensions between the RBI and the government escalated, with the finance ministry initiating discussion under the never-used-before Section 7 of the RBI Act which empowers the government to issue directions to the RBI Governor.
“If consultation in principle leads to resolution no need to invoke section 7, otherwise Government still reserves the right. On some issues resolution has been reached, some remain. Section 7 (of RBI Act) is not the 'nuclear' or 'brahmastra' as being perceived,” added Garg.
On the question of RBI and the Centre working in tandem he said, “Government and RBI are not siamese twins but are very close to each other and share an intense relationship.”
However, he also did not miss mentioning that, “economic capital framework of the RBI is excessively conservative.”
Cautioning the economy he said, “Liquidity continues to be a concern; if not addressed may impact consumption story. It will be discussed in the next RBI board meeting.”
Almost a week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) meet, Garg in an interview with CNBCTV18 said, “We couldn’t understand the why of Dr Viral Acharya’s speech. I am a bit disappointed with this. The language could have been avoided. It created a false sense that something is wrong.”
RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had in a speech last month talked about the independence of the central bank, arguing that any compromise could be "potentially catastrophic" for the economy.
Tensions between the RBI and the government escalated, with the finance ministry initiating discussion under the never-used-before Section 7 of the RBI Act which empowers the government to issue directions to the RBI Governor.
“If consultation in principle leads to resolution no need to invoke section 7, otherwise Government still reserves the right. On some issues resolution has been reached, some remain. Section 7 (of RBI Act) is not the 'nuclear' or 'brahmastra' as being perceived,” added Garg.
On the question of RBI and the Centre working in tandem he said, “Government and RBI are not siamese twins but are very close to each other and share an intense relationship.”
However, he also did not miss mentioning that, “economic capital framework of the RBI is excessively conservative.”
Cautioning the economy he said, “Liquidity continues to be a concern; if not addressed may impact consumption story. It will be discussed in the next RBI board meeting.”
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.55
|-1.31
|Indiabulls Hsg
|705.70
|0.05
|HDFC Bank
|2,005.50
|-0.66
|Reliance
|1,102.85
|-0.90
|TCS
|1,812.55
|0.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.55
|-1.24
|Torrent Pharma
|1,643.15
|0.39
|Dewan Housing
|232.40
|-1.06
|Axis Bank
|614.30
|-1.92
|ICICI Bank
|351.95
|-1.36
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|458.85
|4.59
|Adani Ports
|368.15
|1.91
|Larsen
|1,410.15
|0.57
|ONGC
|152.25
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,873.70
|0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|367.15
|1.73
|Larsen
|1,409.35
|0.49
|HDFC
|1,874.50
|0.35
|ONGC
|152.20
|0.30
|TCS
|1,815.25
|0.19
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|746.10
|-2.99
|IOC
|138.25
|-2.37
|Grasim
|843.35
|-2.36
|UltraTechCement
|3,950.40
|-2.31
|Hindalco
|218.10
|-2.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|745.75
|-3.02
|Tata Steel
|539.95
|-2.28
|Wipro
|307.45
|-2.10
|Axis Bank
|614.30
|-1.92
|Coal India
|256.75
|-1.61
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Did Vikas Gupta Just Confirm Srishty Rode Will be Eliminated this Week?
- Ashok Kumar Reminisces Improbable 1975 Hockey World Cup Victory
- Arjun Kapoor Avoids Paparazzi After Partying With Rumoured Girlfriend Malaika Arora
- German Teen Loses License Just 49 Minutes After Passing the Driving Test
- PUBG Video With Humorous Takes on The Battle Royale Game Goes Viral: Watch Video