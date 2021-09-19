Virat Kohli to Step Down as T20 Captain: 5 Investment Lessons to Learn from King Kohli

Virat Kohli, one of the most successful and popular cricketers in recent times, stands as a titan in the sporting world. Kohli is known for his style on and off the field, he leads every game with a certain level of confidence that one has to just admire. This next T20 World Cup will be the last of Kohli’s highlight reels as India’s T20 captain. Only time and Kholi’s leadership on the pitch will tell if India will manage to win this year’s edition in the United Arab Emirates. While team India has had a good run under Kohli’s leadership, they are still chasing the ICC trophy.

On that note, here are some ways in which you can better your investment habits by observing this cricket phenom. Investment is like any sport really, you win some, you lose some. For example, Kohli has so far led India in around 45 matches out of which he won 27 and lost 14 matches. Two matches ended in ties, while two had no results. In terms of winning, it makes him India’s second-most successful captain. Similarly, when it comes to investment, it is always a coin toss, you never know how it is going to land, but there are steps you can take to make the most of any outcome.

Tip 1: Turn to Common Sense

There is something to be said about following your instincts. It can be a good thing and even Kohli follows his gut every now and then. It’s part of the game to trust yourself. At the same time, you will note that much of Kohli’s strategy is based on the experience he has garnered over the years, based on which he formulates and approach and executes without hesitation. Once you know the ‘what’ and the ‘why’ of it all, you too can execute. The bottom line is that you need to be aware of your own portfolio, the mix therein, the underlying risks, potential highs to be expected, liquidity and so on.

Tip 2: Risk Vs Returns

On the field, Kohli is precise with his every move and strike. He analyses the situation and weighs the risk of every move against the possible payoff. The same applies to investment and the market. When it comes to stock, always consider every angle, every asset class, exit strategy and entry option. Before you make a move always have an exit strategy that will let you re-shuffle in the event of an unforeseen toss-up and also be aware of your own appetite for risk. Only make the move if the reward is equal to– or more than the risk.

Tip 3: Learn to See Every Angle; Build Your Portfolio

The soon-to-retire Cricket captain has seen his fair share of games and has become a master in his own right with the different formats of Tests, 50 overs and even T20s. He has his own unique portfolio or stamp that he leaves behind in every game. In the same line, you need to build a holistic portfolio when it comes to stocks. Basically, you need to diversify your expertise and portfolio to more than one asset class like gold or real estate, each has its pros and cons. If you have different stocks vesting, they could help offset some of the negative impacts, which are bound to happen. It doesn’t mean buy one of each, it means learning as much as you can and keep an open mind to the different options within your financial means.

Tip 4: Rolling with the Punches

With every game, Kohli gains more experience and learns a new lesson on how to perform better next time. Learning to roll with the setbacks is key even in stocks. Be it that you have money locked up in FDs or you overshot the insurance premium or invested too much in a certain asset class, there will always be slip-ups. The aim is to be a student of the trading arena. While research reports can give you in-depth analysis, it pales in comparison to what you can learn from your own mistakes. Take the time to learn the ins and outs of the game. In the long term, it will work to your benefit.

Tip 5: Think Long-Term

While he has won and lost matches alone the way, Virat Kohli has had his eyes on the prize; quite literally the ICC Trophy. He has played every game in such a way that it brings him one step closer to getting his hands on that cup. Similarly in investment, you need to weigh out your short-term gains and formulate a plan that will establish a long-term source of returns.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here